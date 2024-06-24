Netherlands vs France Predictions and Betting Tips: Dynamic Dutch Falling to France

Our soccer betting skilled affords his Netherlands vs France predictions and betting suggestions forward of their Euros showdown from the Leipzig Stadium.

Each the Netherlands and France obtained Euro 2024 off to a successful begin and this conflict in Leipzig ought to go a protracted approach to deciding who finishes high of Group D.

Whereas the Dutch have been compelled to come back from behind in a 2-1 win over Poland, France edged out Austria 1-0 and each groups will really feel that they should increase their requirements considerably for this heavyweight encounter.

Netherlands vs France Betting Ideas

France to win & each groups to attain @ +375 with bet365

Denzel Dumfries to be proven a card @ +1100 with bet365

Cody Gakpo over 0.5 photographs on course @ -165 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, right on the time of publishing and topic to alter.

Les Bleus to triumph in full of life Leipzig affair

French celebrity Kylian Mbappe could also be compelled to overlook out after he broke his nostril in opposition to the Austrians, however that is probably not sufficient to cease Didier Deschamps’s facet popping out on high.

These two groups will know each other fairly nicely, having additionally come by qualifying collectively, and Les Bleus triumphed on each events.

France have been emphatic 4-0 winners at house in March final 12 months, earlier than they triumphed 2-1 in Amsterdam and Deschamps has sufficient firepower amongst his choices to negate the potential Mbappe blow.

Ousmane Dembele, Marcus Thuram, Olivier Giroud and Antoine Griezmann are a robust supporting forged and the Oranje seemed weak to tempo on the break of their come-from-behind 2-1 victory over Poland.

The Dutch have been additionally shaky at defending set-pieces and France needs to be assured that they’ll exploit these frailties and make it two wins from two in Group D.

That mentioned, a clear sheet could also be past Les Bleus. Netherlands racked up 21 photographs in opposition to Poland and France have conceded in six of their final 10 worldwide matches, so there could also be a comfort in it for them.

Netherlands vs France Tip 1: France to win & each groups to attain @ +375 with bet365

Dumfries could have his defensive self-discipline examined

Denzel Dumfries is an enigma of a full-back, with him carrying a big attacking menace from his proper wing-back position, however his defensive duties are going to be examined by this fluent French assault.

The Inter Milan man might be seeking to get ahead at each alternative, however that could possibly be a dangerous ploy in opposition to Theo Hernandez and Thuram, who have been each deployed down France’s left facet of their win over Austria.

That French duo drew 4 fouls between them in opposition to the Austrians and that would spell hassle for Dumfries, who dedicated two fouls in opposition to the Poles and who was cautioned when these groups final met in qualifying.

Netherlands vs France Tip 2: Denzel Dumfries to be proven a card @ +1100 with bet365

Gakpo carries vital menace

Liverpool ace Cody Gakpo carried the Netherlands’ greatest menace of their 2-1 win over Poland and he was at all times seeking to take the duty, registering 5 photographs, two of which have been on course.

That ambition was rewarded with the Dutch equaliser and, with 10 targets from his 25 Oranje appearances thus far, he might have a key position to play in opposition to the French.

Austria had their moments within the 1-0 loss to France and Gakpo seems an honest value to register a minimum of one shot on course in what needs to be a full of life encounter.

Netherlands vs France Tip 3: Cody Gakpo over 0.5 photographs on course @ -165 with bet365