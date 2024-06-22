New DLC boss locations in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

Imaginative bosses are the spotlight of Elden Ring’s Shadow of the Erdtree, and also you’ll discover dozens of them scattered all through the Shadow Realm of the Lands Between. However there are such a lot of invaders, mini-bosses, elective bosses, and story bosses that it may be onerous to seek out the one you’re searching for.

On this Shadow of the Erdtree information, we’ll present you all of the Elden Ring DLC bosses we’ve discovered to date within the Shadow Realm and let you know easy methods to discover them.

Gravesite Plain bosses

Gravesite Plain is the primary main space within the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC. It comprises two main bosses, in addition to a number of elective bosses wandering the open world and inside dungeons. Right here’s what we’ve discovered to date.

Divine Beast Dancing Lion

Picture: FromSoftware/Bandai Namco by way of Polygon Picture: FromSoftware/Bandai Namco by way of Polygon

The Divine Beast Dancing Lion is the primary main boss — or Legend — you’ll combat in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree.

You will discover it on the high of Belurat, the citadel on the western aspect of the Gravesite Plain.

The Divine Beast Dancing Lion is a big puppet that prances across the battlefield with unpredictable actions, and swaps between totally different elemental sorts at will. You’ll get the Remembrance of the Dancing Lion and the Divine Beast Head whenever you kill it.

For assist in defeating this boss, see our information on easy methods to beat Divine Beast Dancing Lion.

Blackgaol Knight

Picture: FromSoftware/Bandai Namco by way of Polygon Picture: FromSoftware/Bandai Namco by way of Polygon

West of the Scorched Ruins in Gravesite Plain, you’ll discover a sunken space that results in a tomb: the Western Anonymous Mausoleum. Head down the steps and also you’ll discover a fog door. On the opposite aspect is the Blackgaol Knight, an elective boss who drops loads of gear.

Dodge his crossbow bolts and magical sword assaults, then attempt to stun him with large hits from your individual weapons. If you take him down, you’ll get his weapon, Greatsword of Solitude, and his complete armor set.

For assist in defeating this boss, see our information on easy methods to beat Blackgaol Knight.

Ghostflame Dragon

Picture: FromSoftware/Bandai Namco by way of Polygon Picture: FromSoftware/Bandai Namco by way of Polygon

You’ll discover a big lake east of Belurat and within the northernmost a part of Gravesite Plain. In case you get too near the center, you’ll wake what appears like a giant pile of particles: the Ghostflame Dragon.

As soon as the dragon is up, it’ll begin to chase you. Keep on Torrent and swing at its legs till it dies. Simply watch out of its ghostly hearth. If you kill it, you’ll get a dragon coronary heart and a Somber Historic Dragon Smithing Stone.

Demi-Human Swordmaster Onze

Picture: FromSoftware/Bandai Namco by way of Polygon Picture: FromSoftware/Bandai Namco by way of Polygon

Close to the lake with the Ghostflame Dragon, you’ll discover the doorway to Belurat Gaol, a brief dungeon that takes place beneath Belurat.

Journey by means of and also you’ll finally run into Demi-Human Swordmaster Onze, who’s ready previous a fog wall. He’s slightly small, and doesn’t have a lot well being. If you kill him, you’ll get the Demi-Human Swordsman Yosh summon.

Logur, the Beast Claw

Picture: FromSoftware/Bandai Namco by way of Polygon Picture: FromSoftware/Bandai Namco by way of Polygon

Logur is doubtlessly the primary boss-like character you’ll see in Shadow of the Erdtree.

You will discover him within the forest to the east of your first website of grace within the Shadow Realm. Bounce on Torrent and journey by means of the woods till he assaults you.

Logur could be very quick and aggressive, and can push you again together with his claws. He additionally has one therapeutic flask. He’ll drop the Beast Claws whenever you kill him.

Fireplace Knight Queelign (Invader)

Picture: FromSoftware/Bandai Namco by way of Polygon Picture: FromSoftware/Bandai Namco by way of Polygon

Belurat, the massive citadel on the west aspect of Gravesite Plain, is the place you’ll run into Fireplace Knight Queelign for the primary time. You’ll discover them within the round courtyard of the citadel city, on the east aspect after you discover the second website of grace.

They’ll assault you with an extended, spear-like sword, they usually have entry to 1 therapeutic cost. They’ll provide the Campaign Insignia whenever you defeat them.

Furnace Golem

Picture: FromSoftware/Bandai Namco by way of Polygon Picture: FromSoftware/Bandai Namco by way of Polygon

The Gravesite Plain Furnace Golem is standing in the course of the primary subject, north of the Scorched Ruins.

Keep away from the flame waves from its stomps whereas wailing on its toes till it falls over, and you’ll deal a crucial hit to its face. If you kill it, you’ll get the Deflecting Hardtear in your Wondrous Physicks and a Furnace Visage.

Historic Dragon-Man (Invader)

Picture: FromSoftware/Bandai Namco by way of Polygon Picture: FromSoftware/Bandai Namco by way of Polygon

As you progress east alongside the plateau close to Fortress Ensis, take the decrease path after the positioning of grace. Preserve shifting ahead and the Historic Dragon-Man will invade your sport. You may dispatch him shortly, however you’ll must be able to combat the true model should you preserve pushing ahead.

You don’t get something for killing this model of the Historic Dragon-Man.

Historic Dragon-Man

Picture: FromSoftware/Bandai Namco by way of Polygon Picture: FromSoftware/Bandai Namco by way of Polygon

Previous the Historic Dragon-Man Invader, head into the Dragon’s Pit dungeon to the east of Fortress Ensis. Make your method by means of the Dragon’s Pit till you attain the enormous chalice and pit. Bounce down and head by means of the fog door.

The Historic Dragon-Man wields a giant sword and has a single therapeutic flask. When you kill him, you’ll get Dragon-Hunter’s Nice Katana.

Loss of life Knight

Picture: FromSoftware/Bandai Namco by way of Polygon Picture: FromSoftware/Bandai Namco by way of Polygon

In Fog Rift Catacombs — a dungeon west of Fortress Ensis — make your method by means of the smashers to the fog door on the third basement flooring. Inside, you’ll face the Loss of life Knight. This enemy wields two lightning axes and lightning javelins. He can even seize you to heal himself, so ensure that to dodge his cost assaults.

If you kill him, he’ll drop the Loss of life Knight’s Twin Axes and the Crimson Amber Medallion +3.

Moonrithyll, Carian Knight

Picture: FromSoftware/Bandai Namco by way of Polygon Picture: FromSoftware/Bandai Namco by way of Polygon

As you make your method by means of Fortress Ensis and the surface outposts, you’ll discover Moonrithyll guarding the true gate into the fortress.

Moonrithyll acts like a mini-boss or an invader, however is only a humanoid in some armor. They use a giant sword — your prize from the combat, the Moonrithyll Knight Sword — and can sling some spells at you every now and then. They’ve a single therapeutic flask use.

Rellana, Twin Moon Knight

Picture: FromSoftware/Bandai Namco by way of Polygon Picture: FromSoftware/Bandai Namco by way of Polygon

Rellana, Twin Moon Knight, is the ultimate boss of Fortress Ensis and the wall between you and Scadu Atlus. You’ll encounter her in her huge area, simply previous the fog door on the high of Fortress Ensis.

Rellana has two phases. She’ll begin out with two swords and a few gentle magic assaults earlier than evolving to make use of heavy magic assaults and flame assaults at half well being.

If you defeat her, you’ll earn her Remembrance and be capable to proceed into Scadu Atlus.

For added assistance on this boss, take a look at our information on easy methods to beat Rellana, Twin Moon Knight.

Scadu Atlus bosses

Scadu Atlus is the second main location in Shadow of the Erdtree, and it’s the place you’ll combat Messmer the Impaler, the boss that seems on the DLC’s field artwork. Right here’s what we’ve discovered to date.

Furnace Golem

Picture: FromSoftware/Bandai Namco by way of Polygon Picture: FromSoftware/Bandai Namco by way of Polygon

The Furnace Golem in Scadu Atlus is simply north of the military camp and south of Shadow Preserve. It, just like the one in Gravesite Plain, has unarmored toes. To kill it, assault the toes till it falls over after which use an execution assault on its face.

When it dies, you’ll get the Crimsonburst Dried Tear in your Physicks and a Furnace Visage.

Fireplace Knight Queelign (Invader)

Picture: FromSoftware/Bandai Namco by way of Polygon Picture: FromSoftware/Bandai Namco by way of Polygon

The second time you’ll run into Fireplace Knight Queelign as an Invader is within the Church of the Campaign, which is the church on the west aspect of Scadu Atlus. Stroll inside they usually’ll present up.

Like the primary time, they use flame magic and have one therapeutic flask. Take them out to get the Flame Skewer Ash of Warfare and the Prayer Room Key.

Moore (Invader)

Picture: FromSoftware/Bandai Namco by way of Polygon Picture: FromSoftware/Bandai Namco by way of Polygon

Simply north of the Church of the Campaign — which is within the western a part of Scadu Atlus — you’ll get invaded by Moore. Moore is a small, armored one who assaults with a defend and infrequently throws rot at you.

If you kill them, you’ll get the Verdigris greatshield and armor set.

Ghostflame Dragon

Picture: FromSoftware/Bandai Namco by way of Polygon Picture: FromSoftware/Bandai Namco by way of Polygon

Within the southeast of Scadu Atlus, you’ll discover a small military camp with a Ghostflame Dragon inside. If you method, it’ll already be in fight with a bunch of Messmer troopers and Black Knights. Await the dragon to kill all of the troopers earlier than you interact, otherwise you’ll make your life a lot more durable.

If you kill the dragon, you’ll get a dragon coronary heart and a Somber Historic Dragon Smithing Stone.

Black Knight Edredd

Picture: FromSoftware/Bandai Namco by way of Polygon Picture: FromSoftware/Bandai Namco by way of Polygon

Within the southeastern-most citadel of Scadu Atlus, Fort of Reprimand, you’ll discover Black Knight Edredd on the second stage, guarding a staircase to the highest of the fort.

Whereas he has a reputation and a boss well being bar, he falls over in a short time. Take him right down to earn the Facet of the Crucible: Wings Ash of Warfare.

Ralva the Nice Crimson Bear

Picture: FromSoftware/Bandai Namco by way of Polygon Picture: FromSoftware/Bandai Namco by way of Polygon

North of the Moorth Ruins Website of Grace in Scadu Atlus, on the japanese plateau, you’ll discover a small lake. On this lake, you’ll be attacked by Ralva the Nice Crimson Bear.

Ralva could be very aggressive, and can assault shortly. Summon your Spirit Ash to distract the bear after which journey round on Torrent to defeat it. If you kill it, it’ll drop the Pelt of Ralva helmet.

Golden Hippopotamus

Picture: FromSoftware/Bandai Namco by way of Polygon Picture: FromSoftware/Bandai Namco by way of Polygon

Contained in the Shadow Preserve, which is the enormous dungeon in north Scadu Atlus, journey up the elevator and relaxation on the website of grace. If you stroll into the following room, you’ll be attacked by the Golden Hippopotamus, a weird rhino/wolf/hippo/porcupine monstrosity.

Survive its onslaught and also you’ll earn the Points of the Crucible: Thorns spell and two Scadutree Fragments.

For assistance on this boss, see our information on easy methods to kill the Golden Hippopotamus.

Messmer the Impaler

Picture: FromSoftware/Bandai Namco by way of Polygon Picture: FromSoftware/Bandai Namco by way of Polygon

On the very high of Shadow Preserve, you’ll discover Messmer’s tower. Inside, you possibly can unlock a brand new website of grace and open the door to satisfy the boss who seems on Shadow of the Erdtree field artwork, Messmer.

After two cool cutscenes and a tough combat, Messmer will go down and offer you his Remembrance and Kindling.

Jagged Peak bosses

Jagged Peak is a mini-region to the east of Scadu Atlus and Gravesite Plain. It’s an enormous mountain crammed with dragons and tough terrain. Right here’s what we’ve discovered to date.

Jagged Peak Drake

Picture: FromSoftware/Bandai Namco by way of Polygon Picture: FromSoftware/Bandai Namco by way of Polygon

The primary Jagged Peak Drake in Jagged Peak is correct after you exit Dragon’s Pit dungeon. Head ahead into the water. You’ll see a bunch of dragon corpses and a sleeping dragon in the course of the lake. Assault it to begin the combat.

The Jagged Peak Drake makes use of hearth and lightning. Combat it on Torrent and preserve attacking the legs. If you kill it, you’ll get a dragon coronary heart and Dragonscale Flesh.

