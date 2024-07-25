Connect with us

New owner nears purchase of seafood chain after closures

The Red Lobster location in Sanford, Florida, abruptly closed in May as the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
Two months after submitting for Chapter 11 chapter, Crimson Lobster might quickly be altering fingers.

A stalking horse bidder listed as RL Purchaser LLC − a newly shaped entity organized and managed by Fortress Credit score Company − is about to be the chain’s new proprietor, in keeping with court docket paperwork filed Monday within the Center District of Florida in Orlando.

RL Purchaser LLC, which consists of Crimson Lobster’s lenders, bid $376 million to amass the corporate’s remaining property, in keeping with the Orlando Enterprise Journal.

Crimson Lobster filed for chapter on Might 19 after closing dozens of places and saying that it meant to “drive operational enhancements” by simplifying the enterprise. Paperwork later filed in federal court docket revealed that the chapter was primarily as a result of vital debt, a carousel of CEOs, an all-you-can-eat shrimp fiasco and a 30% drop in company since 2019.

