NHRA great John Force, 75, alert after fiery Funny Car crash

DINWIDDIE, Va. — NHRA nice John Pressure was alert and speaking to security staff instantly after a fiery, 300 mph crash Sunday within the Virginia Nationals at Virginia Motorsports Park.

John Pressure Racing mentioned the 75-year-old Pressure was examined on the monitor by the NHRA medical workforce earlier than being transported by medical helicopter to a facility for additional analysis.

In the course of the first spherical of Humorous Automotive eliminations, the engine exploded Pressure’s automobile on the end line, with the automobile going throughout the middle line and putting the left concrete guard wall, then careening again throughout into the appropriate wall.

Three weeks in the past in New Hampshire, Pressure raced to his file 157th NHRA victory and second of the season. In 2007 at age 58, Pressure was critically injured in a racing crash in Ennis, Texas.

“We’re protecting our pal John Pressure in our thought and prayers. He is one powerful cookie,” mentioned Tony Stewart, the previous NASCAR star who now races in NHRA’s High Gas class.

On Sunday, lengthy after Pressure’s accident, teammate Austin Prock gained the Humorous Automotive division, topping Bob Tasca III within the remaining spherical.

“[The trophy] goes straight to the hospital to John Pressure,” Prock mentioned from the winners’ circle.

“It is simply powerful to see any individual undergo that, particularly when it is any individual you actually care about, however I do know he’ll be again. We’re race automobile drivers and we now have to flip the change. I do know John needed us to be out right here, going rounds, and I am glad we did our job.”