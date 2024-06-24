NHRA legend John Force hospitalized in ICU after fiery crash at Virginia Nationals

John Drive was concerned in a fiery crash on Sunday on the Virginia Nationals. (Photograph by Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire by way of Getty Photographs)

John Drive was hospitalized after a fiery crash in the course of the NHRA Virginia Nationals on Sunday.

The 75-year-old racing legend was extricated from his automotive after an engine explosion brought on his Humorous Automotive to make a number of impacts with the surface retaining partitions. Per a statement from John Force Racing, Drive was hospitalized for “additional analysis” in an intensive care unit at a close-by medical heart.

The assertion mentioned that Drive was “injured” within the crash, however didn’t specify his accidents apart from saying he was acutely aware and speaking with NHRA security group members after the crash.

The explosion occurred after Drive received his first-round race.

Drive is probably the most profitable racer in NHRA historical past. He has received 16 Humorous Automotive titles and has 157 NHRA race wins all through his illustrious profession. Drive received his first NHRA title in 1990 and 12 extra titles from 1991-2004.

His most up-to-date championship got here in 2013, although he’s at present second within the factors standings behind fellow JFR racer Austin Prock and has received two of the primary eight Humorous Automotive races in 2024.

Drive started his skilled drag racing profession in 1978 and his three daughters have all pushed on the high ranges in NHRA. Ashley Drive Hood and Courtney Drive have since retired from driving whereas Brittany Drive drives a High Gas dragster for her father’s group.

Sunday’s crash is not the primary brutal wreck Drive has been concerned in throughout his profession. In 2007, Drive suffered a damaged ankle and dislocated wrist, amongst different accidents, in the course of the Fall Nationals in Ennis, Texas. Drive needed to be airlifted to a hospital after that crash and was pressured to take a seat out the remainder of the season. Drive’s crash that yr got here simply months after JFR driver Eric Medlen was killed in a testing crash in March. Medlen died after struggling a head damage when his automotive began violently tire shaking.