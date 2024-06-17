Nick Mavar, deckhand on ‘Deadliest Catch,’ dies at 59

Nick Mavar, deckhand on Discovery Channel’s excessive fishing actuality sequence “Deadliest Catch,” died Thursday of pure causes, the Bristol Bay Borough Police Division in Alaska advised Selection. He was 59.

Police discovered Mavar lifeless Thursday in a ship yard in Naknek, Alaska. His household has been notified.

Mavar starred in 98 episodes of Seasons 1 via 17 of “Deadliest Catch” working as a deck hand on the Northwestern fishing boat. Mavar additionally appeared in a number of “Deadliest Catch” spinoffs, reminiscent of “Deadliest Catch: Legends Born & Damaged” and “Deadliest Catch: Evolution of Hazard.”

Nick Mavar. Fb

Mavar exited the present in December 2020 after his appendix ruptured whereas filming, which revealed a cancerous tumor. He would finally sue the boat’s proprietor Sig Hansen for $1 million over “failure to have an ample plan in place” for a medical emergency whereas strict Covid restrictions had been in place.

The lawsuit would later be re-aimed at “Deadliest Catch’s” manufacturing firm after Hansen claimed Unique Productions Inc. was accountable for implementing the protocols that delayed Mavar’s care.

Legal professionals for the defendants denied the claims in court docket filings that mentioned Mavar and third events had been accountable for actions that led as much as his accidents and that the defendants by no means agreed to guard him from loss or calamity.

9 years earlier than, Mavar was a sufferer of one other incident whereas filming “Deadliest Catch.” Throughout an aggressive storm, a hook got here free and struck Mavar within the face, leaving him with a damaged nostril. Just like the appendix scare, this second could be documented on Discovery Channel’s YouTube channel.

After engaged on the truth TV present for over 15 years, Mavar spent his final days in Bristol Bay captaining his personal salmon boat. Followers of the sequence have turned to social media to mourn his demise.

Mavar is survived by his spouse, Julie.