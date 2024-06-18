Nintendo Direct June 2024: start time and how to watch live

Share Pin 0 Shares

The onslaught of summer time gaming information would possibly lastly be at an finish — however not earlier than Nintendo has its say. Following occasions from PlayStation and Xbox, together with Summer time Sport Fest and displays centered on Ubisoft and EA video games, Nintendo has introduced its newest Direct presentation. It’s slated to final round 40 minutes and can be “centered on Nintendo Swap video games coming within the second half of 2024,” in response to the corporate. (There gained’t be any information concerning the subsequent Swap, nonetheless, Nintendo says.)

As at all times with Nintendo, it’s powerful to foretell what to anticipate, although it’s potential we’ll see a variety of rereleases of basic video games and, simply perhaps, lastly get a glimpse of Metroid Prime 4. You’ll undoubtedly must tune in to see what the corporate has in retailer for the Swap this vacation season.

The following Nintendo Direct will happen on June 18th at 7AM PT / 10AM ET. It’ll be streaming on YouTube; you may both watch it proper right here or within the embed on the prime of this text.