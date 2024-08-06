Noah Lyles’ 100m win puts photo finishes in focus: What to know

What’s concerned in a photograph end?

Prepare for some critical new terminology, and let’s spotlight the phrase “slit-video system.”

Worldathletics.org says:

“Because the runners strategy the end line, a ‘slit-video’ system scans an ultra-thin phase of the monitor exactly aligned with the end line — scans it 2,000 occasions per second, offering an unbroken picture of every athlete crossing the road — and coordinates it with the athlete’s time.”

Moreover, there is a back-up digital camera on the opposite aspect of the sector in case a runner is obscured by one other runner.

Can a flash timer be improper on the finish of the race?

Solely barely.

Going once more off the World Athletics website, the flash timer is extremely more likely to be spot-on or — at-worst — inside 0.01 or 0.02 of the official time.

That is provided that, for instance, the winner’s arm breaks the airplane simply earlier than the torso.

What physique half has to cross the end line to win in monitor and discipline?

It is the torso.

Not the neck, head, arms, toes, legs, or fingers: The torso.

The torso, typically referred to as the trunk, consists of the chest, stomach, pelvis, and again.