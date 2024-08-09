Noah Lyles says his Olympics are done after COVID-19 diagnosis – NBC New York

The “World’s Quickest Man” can have an unexpectedly fast exit from the Paris Olympics.

Simply hours after ending third within the 200m closing, thought-about to be his strongest occasion, Noah Lyles mentioned that he appears to have run his final race in these Video games. It additionally comes after his mom shared with NBC Olympics that Lyles had examined constructive for COVID.

“I imagine this would be the finish of my 2024 Olympics. it isn’t the Olympic I dreamed of however it has left me with a lot Pleasure in my coronary heart. I hope everybody loved the present,” Lyles wrote in an Instagram publish. “Whether or not you had been rooting for me or in opposition to me, you need to admit you watched, did not you? 😉 See you subsequent time.”

Lyles was subsequent scheduled to compete within the males’ 4x100m relay closing on Friday, however it seems he is not going to be part of that foursome.

It has been an eventful 5 days for Lyles. He got here into the Olympics speaking a giant recreation, and he delivered proper off the bat, profitable the boys’s 100m closing Sunday night.

Lyles was the favourite to win the 200m race as effectively, as he’s thought-about one of the best on the planet in it, however couldn’t ship one other gold, as a substitute ending third with a time of 19.70 seconds. That was behind Botswana’s Letsile Tebogo, who took the gold with a time of 19.46 seconds, and teammate Kenneth Bednarek’s time of 19.62 seconds, which was good for second.

U.S. sprinter Noah Lyles was unable to compete the Olympic double, however did earn a bronze within the males’s 200m for the second straight Olympic Video games. Lyles, who has bronchial asthma, ran the race regardless of testing constructive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.

However quickly after the race was completed, his mom mentioned he had examined constructive for COVID earlier within the week. Lyles wanted medical consideration after the race, however it wasn’t clear what the difficulty was or if it was associated to his COVID analysis. Commentators mentioned Lyles was seen taken off from the observe in a wheelchair by medical personnel after the race.

“As we noticed Noah Lyles being taken off there in a wheelchair, I ran down beneath the stadium to attempt to discover the place he was. I bumped into his mother, Keisha Caine Bishop, who was distraught looking for him as effectively. We discovered Noah Lyles in medical there being tended to,” NBC Olympics’ commentator Lewis Johnson mentioned.

The mom confirmed the analysis from two days in the past, however Lyles opted to run anyway. He mentioned he by no means thought-about not operating within the race.

“Yeah, I wakened early about 5 a.m. on Tuesday morning and I simply was feeling actually horrible,” Lyles mentioned. “I knew it was extra than simply being sore from the 100. , wakened the docs and we examined and sadly, it got here up that I used to be constructive for COVID. My first thought was to not panic…And we simply took it day-to-day, making an attempt to hydrate as a lot, quarantined off. And I would positively say it is taken it is toll for positive, however I’ve by no means been extra happy with myself.”

It is the second straight Olympics the virus has performed a serious position in Lyles’ journey to the Video games. He additionally gained the bronze within the Tokyo Olympics, and he has mentioned the empty stands and a yr delay earlier than the Video games led to despair that he mentioned hampered his efficiency and impressed his street to Paris.

Watch U.S. sprinter Noah Lyles win the boys’s 100m on the Paris Olympics.