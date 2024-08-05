Novak Djokovic beats Carlos Alcaraz for first Olympic gold

PARIS — For all of his Grand Slam championships and different titles, for all of his time at No. 1, Novak Djokovic actually, actually wished an Olympic gold medal for Serbia, the final vital accomplishment lacking from his glittering résumé.

He lastly obtained one at age 37 on Sunday, beating Carlos Alcaraz 7-6 (3), 7-6 (2) in an enthralling and evenly matched males’s tennis singles remaining on the 2024 Video games.

In a way, it would not matter one bit how lengthy it took, in fact. Djokovic is now an Olympic champion and eternally might be. And in one other sense, the years of ready, the stumbles alongside the journey, made him respect this triumph as a lot as — no, make that greater than — each different, which is why his arms trembled when he knelt on Court docket Philippe Chatrier’s crimson clay on the finish as his tears flowed.

“After I take every part into consideration, this in all probability is the most important sporting success I ever had in my profession,” mentioned Djokovic, who did not drop a set in Paris and is the oldest man to win the Summer time Video games tennis title since 1908. “This sort of supersedes every part that I imagined, that I hoped that I may expertise, that I may really feel.”

With margins so skinny that any mistake felt as if it may tilt issues, Djokovic was at his greatest when the stakes had been highest, dominating every of the 2 tiebreakers towards Alcaraz, who beat him within the Wimbledon remaining three weeks in the past.

“Within the shut moments, within the tough conditions, within the tiebreaks, he performed a formidable recreation,” mentioned Alcaraz, the 21-year-old from Spain who sobbed, too, after falling wanting turning into the youngest male singles gold medalist. “That is why I noticed that he is hungry for the gold medal. He was going to go for it.”

Djokovic already owns a males’s-record 24 Grand Slam trophies and essentially the most weeks spent atop the rankings by any man or lady. He additionally already owned an Olympics medal, from 2008, nevertheless it was a bronze — and he made it clear that merely wasn’t enough. He stored speaking over the previous week, but additionally the previous months, about what a precedence the gold was for him, and Alcaraz mentioned Sunday he stored listening to about it.

Earlier than he confronted Paris bronze medalist Lorenzo Musetti of Italy on Friday, Djokovic had been 0-3 in Olympic semifinals, shedding to the gold winner every time: Rafael Nadal at Beijing in 2008, Andy Murray at London in 2012, and Alexander Zverev in Tokyo three years in the past.

This time, Djokovic mentioned, “I used to be prepared.”

In Paris, carrying a grey sleeve over the correct knee that required surgical procedure for a torn meniscus two months in the past, Djokovic confronted Nadal within the second spherical and eradicated his longtime rival in straight units.

Serbia’s Novak Djokovic drops to his knees after beating Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz to win his first profession gold medal. Matthew Stockman/Getty Photos

The two-hour, 50-minute remaining featured among the finest to ever do it, in Djokovic — and the “highest mountain to climb for the time being,” in Alcaraz, as Djokovic put it.

There was excellent ball-striking, deft drop photographs and large sprinting, sliding, stretching protection. The No. 1-seeded Djokovic saved eight break factors, whereas No. 2 Alcaraz saved six. Stress? Ha. What stress?

“We each performed at a really excessive stage,” Djokovic mentioned. “We actually went toe-to-toe.”

The one disgrace, maybe, for the followers — and naturally, Alcaraz — was that the Olympics makes use of a best-of-three-set format, as a substitute of the best-of-five at Grand Slam tournaments. These within the stands grew to become a part of the present, breaking out into choruses of “No-le! No-le!” or “Automotive-los! Automotive-los!” that always overlapped, creating an operatic fugue. As Alcaraz tried to mount a comeback, his supporters chanted “Si, se puede!” (primarily, “Sure, you possibly can!”).

But the place was as quiet as a theater between factors; play was delayed briefly when a younger kid’s crying pierced the air that was thick with anticipation.

The primary set alone lasted greater than 1½ hours, stuffed with epic photographs and epic video games. One recreation lasted 18 factors unfold over greater than a dozen mesmerizing minutes on the best way to that tiebreaker, when Djokovic grabbed the final 4 factors, then turned to face his visitor field — which included his tennis staff and his spouse and their two youngsters — with a fist held excessive.

Within the second tiebreaker, after Djokovic laced a cross-court forehand winner on the run to cap a 10-shot level for a 3-2 lead, he waved his arms to encourage the parents standing and screaming. Quickly, thanks to 1 final forehand winner, he had earned that prize he wished, in the end.

When the Serbian nationwide anthem completed ringing out, Djokovic reached for his gold and introduced it to his lips for a kiss.

Was he nervous that second would by no means arrive?

“There are all the time doubts. Completely, I had doubts,” Djokovic mentioned. “However the perception and the conviction that I could make, it’s stronger than my doubts. It all the time has been. I knew that it may occur. It was only a matter of when it may occur.”