Novak Djokovic defeats Carlos Alcaraz for first Olympic gold medal

Even the characteristically powerful Novak Djokovic couldn’t assist however shed a tear on the finish of the boys’s singles ultimate.

The Serbian tennis legend had gained all 4 Grand Slam titles and virtually each honor there may be within the sport, however the Olympic gold medal was escaping him. He had tried 5 occasions to win the gold, failing every time.

That lastly modified Sunday.

On the Roland-Garros stadium the place he had injured his knee solely months earlier, and throughout the web from the face of tennis’s new guard — 21-year-old Carlos Alcaraz — who had defeated him at Wimbledon this summer time, the 37-year-old veteran lastly struck gold.

Alcaraz didn’t make it simple for Djokovic, nevertheless. The 2 units performed had to enter a tiebreaker, which was neck and neck the whole approach. Through the first set, there have been 13 unsuccessful break factors. The match lasted practically three hours, an eternity for incomes the most effective two units out of three.

The group was extraordinarily rowdy, with each gamers visibly annoyed by screams and shouts, and officers repeatedly requested spectators to be quiet.

However Djokovic got here out on prime, defeating Alcaraz 7(7)-6(3), 7(7)-6(2).

Serbia’s Novak Djokovic reacts to beating Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz of their males’s singles ultimate tennis match on the Paris Olympics on Sunday. Miguel Medina / AFP – Getty Pictures

After the match, Djokovic collapsed on the bottom. He was shaking and crying, with a towel over his head. He jumped into the gang to embrace his household. Lastly, he was golden.

“I’m overwhelmed with all the things I’m feeling proper now,” Djokovic mentioned. “Tens of millions of various feelings, in fact.”

Djokovic is the oldest participant to win the Olympic singles event since Nice Britain’s Josiah Ritchie in 1908.

“After all I’ve gained all the things there may be to win most likely in my particular person profession, however profitable the Davis Cup, and significantly a golden medal for an Olympic Video games for Serbia on the age of 37, is unprecedented,” he mentioned.

With the medal and his 4 main Grand Slam titles, Djokovic turns into solely the fifth participant in historical past to finish the “Golden Slam,” becoming a member of Steffi Graf, Rafael Nadal, Andre Agassi and Serena Williams.

Djokovic was solely 9 when Agassi grew to become the primary to finish the Golden Slam. Since then, Djokovic has gained 24 Grand Slam titles in his profession — probably the most of any man in historical past.

Whether or not Djokovic will go the baton to the brand new guard and the likes of Alcaraz isn’t sure, however this win solidifies him within the firm of tennis legends.

“I’m telling myself all the time that I’m sufficient, as a result of I could be very self-critical,” Djokovic mentioned. “That’s most likely one of many largest inside battles that I carry on preventing with myself, that I don’t really feel that I’ve completed sufficient — that I’ve been sufficient in my life on the courtroom and off the courtroom.”

Whereas Djokovic’s quest for gold is lastly full, Alcaraz’s silver heralds what’s to come back for tennis’ subsequent famous person.

The 21-year-old is the youngest man to win a medal within the Olympic singles event since Djokovic, who gained bronze in 2008.

“I’m a bit of bit disillusioned however I’m going to depart the courtroom with my head excessive,” Alcaraz mentioned. “I gave all the things that I had. Preventing for Spain was all the things for me. I’m pleased with the way in which I performed right this moment.”

Alcaraz mentioned shedding how he did was “painful,” however that Djokovic performed “nice” and “deserved this.”

“Within the tough moments, he elevated his stage,” Alcaraz mentioned. “He was unbelievable.”

On the rightmost aspect of the rostrum, Italian Lorenzo Musetti earned bronze, Italy’s first medal in tennis for the reason that 1924 Paris Olympics — and the nation’s second-ever medal for tennis.

For Djokovic, this marks the primary event he has gained in 2024 — and a rematch of Wimbledon, when he misplaced the slam to Alcaraz.

“It’s a giant lesson for me,” he mentioned. “I’m tremendous grateful for the blessing to win a historic gold medal for my nation to finish the Golden Slam and to finish all of the information.”