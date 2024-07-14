Novak Djokovic squares off against Carlos Alcaraz in Wimbledon rematch

If Carlos Alcaraz has any wild aspirations of breaking Novak Djokovic’s document for all-time main titles, a victory Sunday on Wimbledon’s Centre Courtroom could be useful.

Djokovic steps on the famed grass with 24 Grand Slam singles championships, greater than every other man within the sport’s historical past —however on the superior tennis age of 37, no title alternative is a given.

In the meantime, Alcaraz already has three main titles, so a win on Sunday could be the Spaniard’s fourth Grand Slam championship at simply 21 years previous.

As some extent of comparability, when Djokovic was the identical age as Alcaraz, the Serbian participant had one main trophy on his mantel, the 2008 Australian Open championship.

The younger Alcaraz made it to his second consecutive Wimbledon title match with a 6-7 (1), 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 semifinal victory over Daniil Medvedev on Friday.

Djokovic took a barely simpler path to the championship contest, dispatching Lorenzo Musetti, 6-4, 7-6 (2), 6-3.

Sunday’s title tilt will likely be a rematch of final yr’s epic Wimbledon closing when Alcaraz rallied to a 1-6, 7-6 (6), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 victory, snapping Djokovic’s 34-match profitable streak on the All England Membership.

At that second, it was the wunderkind’s second Grand Slam trophy, and he’s since gone on so as to add this yr’s French Open title to his mantel. Djokovic withdrew from the famed clay court docket competitors with a knee damage.

There’s an opportunity Alcaraz and Djokovic might meet once more in a number of quick weeks on one other large stage and provides French tennis followers the dream matchup they missed at Roland Garros.

They’re confirmed as contributors within the upcoming Olympics. Djokovic received bronze in Beijng in 2008 whereas this could be Alcaraz’s first time taking part in beneath the 5 Rings.

Sunday’s match is about for 9 a.m. ET/2 p.m. British time and will likely be televised by ESPN and streamed on WatchESPN and ESPN+. Alcaraz was listed as a slight favourite.