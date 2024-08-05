News
Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz live updates: Djokovic wins Paris Olympics 2024 tennis final to complete Golden Slam
In profitable as we speak’s match, Djokovic has gained the second medal of Paris 2024 for Serbia, each of them gold after Zorana Arunovic and Damir Mikec gained as a pair within the taking pictures.
“Most of all, it is my nation. The delight to play for Serbia,” he informed Eurosport. “I do know Carlos and Rafa (Nadal) like to play for Spain, Andy (Murray) likes to play for Britain, Roger (Federer) for Switzerland, you noticed the response of all these guys after they win. It is one thing particular.
“That is my fifth Olympic Video games. Three out of 4 Olympic Video games I performed semifinals and by no means managed to beat that hurdle for some purpose. After I entered the courtroom for the semifinal in opposition to (Lorenzo) Musetti, I used to be serious about it.
“That is why as we speak, earlier than the match, I didn’t really feel as nervous as I’d usually really feel as a result of I secured a medal. However, in fact, I used to be going to go for gold.”
