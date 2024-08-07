Connect with us

Ole Miss’ Sam Kendricks claims silver at 2024 Paris Olympics

Published

59 seconds ago

on

By

Former Ole Miss observe and subject star and Oxford native Sam Kendricks is bringing Olympic glory again from Paris.

Kendricks claimed the silver medal within the males’s pole vault occasion on Monday, clearing a distance of 5.95 meters.

Armand Duplantis of Sweden gained the gold, whereas Emmanouil Karalis of Greece earned bronze.

Surging over the 5.95-meter bar on the first time of asking, Kendricks couldn’t clear the six-meter threshold. His private finest is listed at 6.06 meters.

The achievement comes on Kendricks’ third journey to the Olympics. He gained bronze in 2016, however was not allowed to take part within the Tokyo Video games following a optimistic COVID-19 check. He was unvaccinated. Disputing that call, Kendricks initially indicated he won’t attend the Paris Video games, however finally determined he would compete after successful the pole vault occasion on the Olympic Trials in June.

