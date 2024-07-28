News
Olympic surfing holds Opening Ceremony in Tahiti with sand, dance, drums
Tahiti welcomed the 2024 Olympic browsing occasion on Friday with blazing sunshine, songs and Polynesian tradition honoring the game’s historical roots, a world away from the rain of the Video games’ opening ceremony in Paris.
At a beachside park about 25 miles from the browsing venue of Teahupo’o, surfers poured sand from their house seashores right into a communal vessel, combining the completely different colours and textures to represent unity and respect for the ocean.
Ceremonial artifacts and a few dignitaries arrived in outrigger canoes and have been carried up the black sand seashore, the place athletes paraded into a big tent.
Host nation France naturally acquired the loudest cheers, particularly for native Teahupo’o surfers Vahine Fierro and Kauli Vaast, who can be among the many favorites when competitors kicks off Saturday.
Athletes and officers danced with native performers carrying grass skirts and flower garlands earlier than large display screen TVs linked stay to Paris and a rain-soaked parade of countries.
