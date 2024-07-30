Olympics tennis: Djokovic beats Nadal at Paris Games in 60th matchup

PARIS (AP) — Novak Djokovic, who gained, and Rafael Nadal, who misplaced, met on the internet and hugged after taking part in on the Paris Olympics within the sixtieth — and fairly probably final — installment of a record-breaking and sometimes riveting rivalry between two tennis greats who share a mutual respect if not a detailed friendship.

This 6-1, 6-4 victory for Djokovic got here in solely the second spherical of the Summer time Video games — as an alternative of a Grand Slam remaining, like 9 earlier head-to-head encounters — and it was not probably the most scintillating contest, both, aside from for a 20-minute interlude within the second set, when Nadal’s remaining push made issues briefly aggressive after he ceded 10 of the preliminary 11 video games.

Afterward, neither Nadal, who’s 38, nor Djokovic, 37, was prepared to concede they gained’t play one another once more, even when that appears seemingly. Nadal actually appears as if he may very well be near retirement; he’s had two injury-filled seasons, wanted hip surgical procedure a bit greater than a yr in the past, and spoke in 2023 about 2024 being his farewell.

However he’s not accomplished at these Olympics, pairing with Carlos Alcaraz in doubles for Spain, and stated Monday he’s a bit bored with getting requested day-after-day about his future.

“I can not stay each single day with the sensation that it’s going to be, or not going to be, my final match. I come right here, I attempt my greatest, I play. And once I determine to cease taking part in, or once I determine to maintain going, I’ll let you recognize. I don’t know,” Nadal stated. “If I really feel that I’m not aggressive sufficient to maintain going or bodily I’m not … able to maintain going, I’ll cease, and I’ll let you recognize.”

What was clear for the primary 1 1/2 hours in opposition to Djokovic is that Nadal was diminished, nowhere close to the expert and ever-hustling model of himself that gained a report 14 French Open trophies on the identical purple clay at Roland Garros that’s internet hosting Summer time Video games matches.

He acknowledged as a lot after leaving Court docket Philippe Chatrier, the place followers repeatedly tried to encourage him with chants of “Ra-fa! Ra-fa!”

“Taking part in in opposition to Novak with out creating injury to him, and with out having the legs of 20 years in the past, is sort of unimaginable,” stated Nadal, whose proper thigh has been taped up for all of his matches in Paris.

Djokovic was requested whether or not this would possibly mark the top of head-to-head competitors between the pair.

“In fact it may be, however we don’t know that. It actually relies on many various components,” the Serbian stated. “I simply hope for the sake of our rivalry, and the game, generally, that we’ll get to face one another as soon as, perhaps a number of instances, on totally different surfaces, in numerous elements of the world, as a result of I really feel like it may possibly solely profit the game. However I don’t understand how he feels in his physique, what his plans are.”

Djokovic owns 24 Grand Slam titles, and Nadal 22, the 2 highest males’s totals within the century-plus historical past of the game. Each have been ranked No. 1, and no pair of males has performed one another extra typically within the skilled period. They’re two-thirds of the so-called Large Three of males’s tennis, together with Roger Federer, who retired with 20 Slam titles, a cohort that loved unprecedented success and prompted countless debates about which is the “GOAT” — “Biggest of All Time.”

However Nadal, a gold medalist in singles and doubles at previous Olympics, and Djokovic, who says including a gold to his in any other case glittering resume is a precedence, are accustomed to assembly — and followers are accustomed to watching them — within the latter levels of occasions. It occurred a lot earlier this time as a result of whereas Djokovic is the highest seed on the Olympics, Nadal’s rating is exterior the highest 150 on account of a scarcity of matches.

The place was packed, from the press seats the place there was jostling for area, to the very best spots within the higher deck, for what felt like a historic event. Rapper Snoop Dogg sat beside tennis icon Billie Jean King; Vogue editor Anna Wintour was with movie director Baz Luhrmann.

“You can really feel the stress coming into the match, but additionally unimaginable hype, unimaginable ambiance,” Djokovic stated. “There was plenty of curiosity for this match. Individuals wished to see it stay. Individuals wished to see it on the TV, as properly. I used to be simply very proud to be a part of this match.”

After a ho-hum stretch, the indefatigable Nadal lastly received going, remodeling it into one thing aggressive, which certainly nobody — least of all Djokovic — discovered too stunning.

“For those who give him time, he can harm you. We all know that. I’ve skilled that previously,” Djokovic stated. “I began to hesitate a bit on my shot. He stepped in. The gang received concerned.”

Nadal captured 4 consecutive video games within the second set, together with a forehand winner to interrupt to make it 4-all. He raised his left fist, drawing roars from the stands.

That, although, is when Djokovic regained management. He broke proper again, then pointed to his left ear whereas strolling to the sideline as if to taunt Nadal’s supporters, and served out the victory.

A part of Nadal’s troubles Monday had been brought on by not being in tip-top form. And a part of the issue, to make certain, was that Djokovic was principally the most effective model of himself, hanging the ball crisply, placing it proper the place he wished and infrequently utilizing drop photographs to arrange winners and pressure Nadal to run so much.

Djokovic wore a grey sleeve on his proper knee, simply as he did whereas making it to the ultimate at Wimbledon three weeks in the past. He tore his meniscus through the French Open in early June and had surgical procedure in Paris.

None of that mattered on this heat afternoon underneath a cloudless sky, with the temperature within the 80s Fahrenheit. People within the stands waved followers in an try to remain cool; each gamers wore chilly white towels round their necks throughout changeovers.

“He performed significantly better than me,” Nadal stated, “(from) the start to the top.”

___

AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games