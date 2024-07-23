Omar Minaya wife Rachel found dead at home – NBC New York

The spouse of 65-year-old former Mets basic supervisor Omar Minaya was abruptly discovered useless on the couple’s New Jersey house Monday, authorities say, although they don’t suspect any criminality right now.

Minaya, who’s at the moment with the Yankees in a entrance workplace function, was not at their Harrington Park house when his spouse Rachel, 55, was discovered unconscious round 3:30 p.m. Saturday, in response to police.

She was pronounced useless at a hospital about an hour later.

The Bergen County prosecutor says his workplace is investigating.

The circumstances concerned don’t seem suspicious, nonetheless a ruling on the trigger and method of demise is pending, investigators say. They’re releasing no additional info right now.

Extra info is predicted to be launched because it turns into accessible.

The Yankees group stated the Minaya household “is an extension of the baseball household, and this can be a loss that’s deeply felt amongst all of us.” Minaya is at the moment a senior advisor within the Yankees baseball operations division.

“The Yankees are devastated to be taught of the passing of Rachel Minaya, the spouse of Yankees Baseball Operations Senior Advisor Omar Minaya,” the Yankees stated in a press release. “To these closest to her, she was a loving and compassionate mom and spouse, and an enormous supporter of her household and family members.”

Omar Minaya, 65, was with the Mets beginning within the mid-Nineteen Nineties. He labored his approach as much as assistant basic supervisor behind Steve Phillips and later grew to become the primary Latino to carry a basic supervisor job within the MLB with the Expos. Then he went again to the Mets after the 2004 season and made notable signings, together with Pedro Martinez and Carlos Beltran. After some organizational shakeups and a stint with the Padres, Minaya landed again with the Mets in 2017.

He was fired two hours after Steve Cohen purchased the crew. He joined with the Yankees as a senior advisor to baseball operations in January 2023.

“We have been tremendously saddened to be taught of Rachel Minaya’s passing,” Cohen and his spouse, Alex, stated in a press release. “Omar had a considerable influence on our group and his spouse, Rachel, was all the time by his aspect each step of the way in which. The Minayas have been pricey pals of ours for years and we lengthen our deepest condolences to Omar’s total household and family members.”

Minaya was drafted by the Athletics within the 1978 MLB Draft. He had a short-lived taking part in profession.