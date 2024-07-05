Oroville’s Fourth of July Fireworks Celebration Cancelled due to Thompson Fire

Oroville’s Fourth of July Fireworks Celebration Cancelled because of Thompson Hearth

Contact:

Aaron Wright, Public Security Chief

Northern Buttes District

(530) 538-2200

[email protected]

Lake Oroville Spillway launch ramp with the Thompson Hearth within the background. Photograph from California State Parks.

OROVILLE, Calif.— California State Parks at present introduced the cancellation of the Metropolis of Oroville’s Fourth of July Fireworks Celebration present tomorrow for public security. As a result of massive evacuations and damages attributable to the Thompson Hearth, State Parks and accomplice businesses together with CAL FIRE, California Freeway Patrol, Butte County Sheriff’s Workplace, Public Works, and employees from the Metropolis of Oroville, have a lot of sources responding to guard the neighborhood and get everybody again house as shortly as attainable. These businesses even have staff with households displaced by these evacuations who’re tirelessly aiding the neighborhood of Lake Oroville.

The entire Lake Oroville State Recreation Space (SRA) subunits are briefly closed to permit employees to concentrate on hearth suppression and neighborhood safety actions. State Parks anticipates the parks together with tenting will stay closed till Friday, July 5. Nevertheless, this could possibly be prolonged relying on the hearth circumstances.

Listed below are the short-term closures at Lake Oroville SRA:

The North Forebay Day Use Space the place the fireworks had been being deliberate. North Forebay is at the moment getting used to coordinate businesses from everywhere in the north state aiding within the space.

A number of of the day-use areas and trails can be closed for an prolonged interval as they’re repaired and made protected once more. These areas embrace the Burma Day Use Space and several other miles of the Brad Freeman and Dan Beebe trails within the Diversion Pool and Lakeland areas.

Donations to the Oroville Chamber of Commerce for fireworks can be used in direction of a neighborhood firework present to be decided by them at a later and safer date. This fireworks present was a specifically permitted occasion with the Metropolis of Oroville and the Oroville Chamber of Commerce.

For the most recent on state parks impacted by the wildfires, go to parks.ca.gov/incidents. For the most recent updates on the wildfires, go to CAL FIRE’s internet web page at hearth.ca.gov.

High photograph: Lake Oroville Dam going through Potter’s Ravine with the Thompson Hearth within the background. Backside photograph: Lake Oroville Spillway trailhead. Pictures from California State Parks.

