OSU’s Jade Carey takes bronze medal in vault final at Paris Olympics

1 min ago

Rebeca Andrade of Brazil, Simone Biles and Jade Carey of the United States pose for a photo during the medal ceremony for the vault on the first day of gymnastics event finals during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Bercy Arena.
Only a few days after serving to Crew USA win a gold medal from the Olympic Crew closing earlier within the week, Oregon State standout Jade Carey completed on the rostrum once more Saturday when she earned a bronze medal within the Olympic Vault closing.

Every athlete participated in two vaults within the closing, with the common of the 2 figuring out the ultimate scores. Carey’s first vault earned 14.733 earlier than a 14.200 on her second try secured a third-place end at 14.466.

