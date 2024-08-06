OSU’s Jade Carey takes bronze medal in vault final at Paris Olympics

Only a few days after serving to Crew USA win a gold medal from the Olympic Crew closing earlier within the week, Oregon State standout Jade Carey completed on the rostrum once more Saturday when she earned a bronze medal within the Olympic Vault closing.

Every athlete participated in two vaults within the closing, with the common of the 2 figuring out the ultimate scores. Carey’s first vault earned 14.733 earlier than a 14.200 on her second try secured a third-place end at 14.466.

Crew USA teammate Simone Biles received gold with a rating of 15.300 and Brazil’s Rebeca Andrade completed second with a 14.966.

Carey finishes her 2024 Olympic run with two medals: Saturday’s bronze and a gold medal within the Olympic Crew closing just a few days in the past. Carey now has three Olympic medals in her profession after successful a gold on ground train in the course of the Tokyo Video games in 2021.

Alec Dietz covers College of Oregon soccer, volleyball, girls’s basketball and baseball for The Register-Guard. You might attain him at [email protected] and you’ll observe him on X @AlecDietz.