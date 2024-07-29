Outfielder Jesse Winker acquired in trade with Nationals

The Mets have a brand new left-handed weapon to deploy of their quest to achieve the playoffs.

The Mets have made a commerce to amass outfielder Jesse Winker from the Nationals in change for pitching prospect Tyler Stuart.

Winker, who signed a $2 million cope with the Nationals final offseason, is slashing .253/.372/.417 with 11 dwelling runs, 44 RBI, 51 runs and 19 doubles this season. He has additionally swiped 14 stolen bases.

“As soon as I came upon I used to be coming right here I used to be extraordinarily excited,” Winker advised reporters. “Such an amazing crew, they have been enjoying so nicely. Clearly I have been within the opposing dugout, so I am simply excited to be part of it.”

The 24-year-old Stuart was the No. 17 general and fifth-highest pitching prospect within the Mets’ system, based on MLB Pipeline.

Winker, who came upon the information he had been traded after his third at-bat for the Nats on Saturday evening, will present one other left-handed bat to the Mets’ lineup whereas filling in at one of many nook outfield spots. In opposition to right-handed pitching this season, Winker has a .834 OPS with 10 dwelling runs and 35 RBI.

The Mets are coping with an harm to Starling Marte, who has been sluggish to return from a deep bone bruise in his proper knee that has stored him out since June 22. The Mets’ different left-handed nook outfield possibility, DJ Stewart, is slashing .176/.332/.304 with 5 dwelling runs and 19 RBI in 70 video games.

In a corresponding transfer, the Mets optioned Stewart to Triple-A Syracuse on Sunday.

“It is a massive transfer,” Carlos Mendoza advised reporters. “Clearly a lefty bat. We have seen it so much, particularly after we play the Nationals, and the at-bats and the best way he managed the strike zone, the facility. Yeah, he is gonna assist.”

Winker, a Buffalo, N.Y., native, has drawn boos from the followers at Citi Discipline since 2019 when, as a member of the Reds, he hit a go-ahead dwelling run and made a game-ending sliding catch earlier than waving to followers alongside the left-field line.

As a member of the Mariners in 2022, Winker mentioned he beloved the followers of New York and “can perceive the eagerness and I respect it.” Earlier this season, whereas with the Nats, Winker hit a game-deciding solo dwelling run off Adrian Houser within the eighth inning of a 1-0 Mets loss at Nationals Park.

“My first couple of full seasons, I used to be possibly slightly on the immature facet, and I had some enjoyable,” Winker mentioned. “It is a passionate fan base and I am excited to play for them.”

The Mets can be Winker’s fifth crew since 2021. He was an All-Star for the Reds that season when he completed with a .941 OPS, together with 24 dwelling runs, 71 RBI and 77 runs. He mentioned he grew up enjoying with and towards Francisco Lindor and has relationships with Pete Alonso and J.D. Martinez.

After being drafted within the sixth spherical of the 2022 MLB Draft, Stuart started to make main inroads final season with a 4-0 report and 1.55 ERA in 14 begins for Excessive-A Brooklyn, in the end incomes a summer season promotion to Double-A Binghamton, the place be has been since.

This season, Stuart is 3-7 with a 3.96 ERA and 1.25 WHIP in 17 begins for the Rumble Ponies. He has struck out 90 batters in 84 innings.