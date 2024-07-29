Connect with us

Outfielder Jesse Winker acquired in trade with Nationals

5 hours ago

The Mets have a brand new left-handed weapon to deploy of their quest to achieve the playoffs.

The Mets have made a commerce to amass outfielder Jesse Winker from the Nationals in change for pitching prospect Tyler Stuart.

Winker, who signed a $2 million cope with the Nationals final offseason, is slashing .253/.372/.417 with 11 dwelling runs, 44 RBI, 51 runs and 19 doubles this season. He has additionally swiped 14 stolen bases.

Washington Nationals outfielder Jesse Winker (6) grounds out during the seventh inning against the St. Louis Cardinals on June 16, 2024, at Nationals Park.

“As soon as I came upon I used to be coming right here I used to be extraordinarily excited,” Winker advised reporters. “Such an amazing crew, they have been enjoying so nicely. Clearly I have been within the opposing dugout, so I am simply excited to be part of it.”

The 24-year-old Stuart was the No. 17 general and fifth-highest pitching prospect within the Mets’ system, based on MLB Pipeline.

