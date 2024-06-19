Ozzy Osbourne ditched his own Ozzfest in Columbus on June 17, 1997

For Justin Roman, watching bands carry out basic metallic songs at Ozzfest ’97 was an unforgettable expertise.

And never simply due to the riot.

Solely 14 years previous on the time, Roman, who lives in Athens County, mentioned the performances got here to a “fairly superb” shut as numerous musicians appeared on stage collectively at Polaris Amphitheater enjoying basic Black Sabbath songs.

However when Pantera frontman Phil Anselmo introduced headliner Ozzy Osbourne wouldn’t be making it to the present in any case, issues received a bit of too wild.

“Once we seen that they had lit the fence on fireplace, my dad mentioned we needed to go away,” Roman mentioned.

Followers vandalize Polaris Amphitheater after Ozzy would not present

Roman’s memorable live performance expertise was 27 years in the past Monday. That is when pandemonium broke out on the Polaris Amphitheater as a result of Osbourne did not present as much as his personal live performance.

On June 17, 1997, the heavy-metal legend was scheduled to carry out in Columbus alongside together with his band, Black Sabbath, as a part of the annual Ozzfest music pageant tour.

However Osbourne fell sick after a live performance in New Jersey and wound up within the hospital.

In Columbus, followers have been knowledgeable that Osbourne could be late, and handled to performances from bands and musicians akin to Pantera, Marilyn Manson, Sort O Detrimental, Worry Manufacturing facility and Machine Head.

Based on Dispatch protection from that point, Pantera frontman Phil Anselmo broke the information at 9:25 p.m. that Osbourne wouldn’t be coming. Disappointment was widespread amongst the gang of roughly 18,000 individuals.

Here is how former Dispatch pop music critic Invoice Eichenberger described the scene: “On its method out, the gang lit not less than three brush fires on Polaris property, smashed the field workplace home windows and tried to climb in, threw objects at staff (who rapidly exchanged their uniforms for road garments), tore down the picket fence across the facility, destroyed neighbors’ fences and timber, and closely broken not less than one automotive within the parking zone.

“Columbus police referred to as in reinforcements, together with a helicopter to get individuals to go away.”

Ozzy followers keep in mind an evening of pure chaos

Sam Natcher II remembers the helicopter.

Now 46 and residing in Stark County, Natcher was a teen having fun with his first Ozzfest. His reminiscences of the day embrace law enforcement officials in riot gear, the illumination from the helicopter overhead and, after all, the fires.

“We might see the glow from the fireplace from individuals burning the fence on the best way out,” he mentioned.

As chaos ensued, Natcher mentioned he vividly remembers a person swinging a 2×4 plank of wooden, which he suspects got here from a torn fence, whereas standing on high of a flower field.

(Roman, for his half, snagged a bit of damaged fence as a memento.)

Folks have been spitting and throwing a lot filth, in response to Eric Forson, that it was virtually “raining sod.”

“A lot was occurring unexpectedly,” Forson, 51, of Urbana mentioned. “I had by no means seen something prefer it.”

Robert Beckman, 52, of Westerville, mentioned he remembers the gang had been “bizarre and stressed” all evening. When the riots started, he rapidly tried to get his pregnant girlfriend away from the scene.

“I simply keep in mind shielding her as a lot as I might so we might get out of there,” he mentioned.

Ozzy Osbourne’s return

Just a few weeks later, Osbourne lastly made it to central Ohio for a July 1 make-up present.

Natcher was there and mentioned the singer referenced the occasions of June 17.

“He identified to the garden and one thing alongside the traces of, ‘How do you guys like that new fence I simply purchased?'”

