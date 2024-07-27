Packers sign Jordan Love to richest QB contract in NFL history

The Packers have signed Jordan Like to the richest contract for a quarterback in NFL historical past, per a number of experiences. The four-year deal is for $220 million.

Love, 25, was the No. 26 total choose of the 2020 NFL Draft. Final season, in his first full yr as a starter, he began all 17 video games for Inexperienced Bay, throwing for 4,159 yards with 32 touchdowns, 11 interceptions and a 96.1 passer ranking. Love led the Packers to the playoffs for the primary time since 2021 and threw 5 touchdowns and two picks throughout two video games.

The brand new contract additionally features a document $75 million signing bonus, plus $155 million in new full ensures, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported.

The brand new contract pays Love greater than his contemporaries, together with Kansas Metropolis’s Patrick Mahomes, Cincinnati’s Joe Burrow and Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson. His deal seemingly resets the quarterback market after extensions signed by Jared Goff and Trevor Lawrence earlier this summer time. Love’s new settlement can pay him a median of $55 million yearly, equaling the quantity shared by Burrow and Lawrence, ESPN reported.

Earlier than Love’s new deal, he was getting into the ultimate yr of a contract set to pay him $11 million in 2024.

The Packers drafted Love in 2020 regardless of nonetheless having former NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers underneath contract on the time. Rodgers would proceed to be the group’s starter for 3 extra seasons via 2022. Throughout that interval, nevertheless, Inexperienced Bay solely received one playoff sport — the identical quantity Love received final season.

For his profession, Love has appeared in 27 video games, throwing for 35 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. In 18 whole begins he has a 9-9 document. He’s 1-1 within the postseason, upsetting the Dallas Cowboys earlier than shedding to the San Francisco 49ers final January.

After ending final season 9-8 earlier than shedding within the Divisional Spherical of the playoffs, the Packers will open their 2024 season towards the Philadelphia Eagles on Sept. 6 in a sport that can be streamed on Peacock.