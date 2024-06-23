Panthers seek 1st championship, Oilers look to complete historic comeback in Game 7 of Stanley Cup Final on Monday

NEW YORK — After 1,312 video games throughout the common season and one other 87 so far within the Stanley Cup Playoffs (1,399 complete), the 2023-24 NHL season will attain its dramatic conclusion when the Florida Panthers play host to the Edmonton Oilers in Sport 7 of the Stanley Cup Ultimate at Amerant Financial institution Area on Monday, June 24 (8 p.m. ET, ABC, ESPN+, SN, CBC, TVAS).

This marks the 198th Sport 7 in Stanley Cup Playoffs historical past and 18th within the Stanley Cup Ultimate – and the primary because the visiting St. Louis Blues defeated the Boston Bruins for his or her first championship in 2019.

The Panthers, who raced to a 3-0 lead within the collection, may have their fourth crack at securing their first Stanley Cup. Ahead Vladimir Tarasenko tops the staff with 5 prior Sport 7 appearances (4-1), highlighted by an help with the Blues of their 2019 Sport 7 victory at BOS. He’s the one participant on both roster with Sport 7 expertise within the Stanley Cup Ultimate.

The Oilers, who’re the third staff in NHL historical past to rally from a 3-0 deficit to drive a Sport 7 within the Stanley Cup Ultimate following the 1945 Detroit Purple Wings (4-3 L vs. TOR) and 1942 Toronto Maple Leafs (4-3 W vs. DET), need to develop into the primary staff in 82 years to beat that deficit within the championship collection and win Sport 7.

Edmonton is the tenth staff in Stanley Cup Playoffs historical past to drive a Sport 7 after trailing 3-0. Solely 4 groups in NHL historical past have rallied to win a collection in any spherical in that state of affairs (4-206, .019): the 1942 Maple Leafs (SCF vs. DET), 1975 New York Islanders (QF vs. PIT), 2010 Philadelphia Flyers (CSF vs. BOS) and 2014 Los Angeles Kings (R1 vs. SJS).

The Panthers will probably be competing of their fourth all-time Sport 7 (2-1) and first because the 2023 First Spherical, once they shocked the record-setting Bruins with a 4-3 time beyond regulation victory after trailing the collection 3-1. The Oilers will probably be contesting their thirteenth all-time Sport 7 (8-4) and third within the Stanley Cup Ultimate, following a 3-1 win in 1987 (vs. PHI) and a 3-1 loss in 2006 (at CAR).

Click on right here to view the #NHLStats Pack: Sport 7 of the Stanley Cup Ultimate for extra insights and historic particulars about Monday’s matchup.

Sport 7 Developments

* The staff that scores first is 149-48 (.756) within the 197 all-time Sport 7s within the Stanley Cup Playoffs (2-1 in 2024), together with a 12-5 (.706) document within the 17 all-time Sport 7s within the Stanley Cup Ultimate.

* House groups personal a 115-82 (.584) edge within the 197 all-time Sport 7s within the Stanley Cup Playoffs (2-1 in 2024), together with a 12-5 (.706) benefit within the 17 all-time Sport 7s within the Stanley Cup Ultimate.

* 102 of the 197 all-time Sport 7s within the Stanley Cup Playoffs (51.8%) have been determined by a one-goal margin (together with all three so far in 2024). 7 of 17 all-time Sport 7s within the Stanley Cup Ultimate (41.2%) have featured a one-goal margin.

* 49 Sport 7s within the Stanley Cup Playoffs have required time beyond regulation (24.9%). House groups have a 26-23 edge in these contests (1-0 in 2024). The house staff has gained each time beyond regulation Sport 7s in Stanley Cup Ultimate historical past (DET in each 1950 vs. NYR and 1954 vs. MTL).