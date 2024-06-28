Paul George Trade Rumors: Warriors Willing to Give Clippers Star 4-Year Max Contract | News, Scores, Highlights, Stats, and Rumors

Garrett Ellwood/NBAE by way of Getty Photos

The Golden State Warriors are reportedly prepared to supply Paul George a four-year max contract in free company.

“Up to now, the Clippers have solely been prepared to supply Paul George about what they gave Kawhi Leonard,” ESPN’s Brian Windhorst stated Wednesday on Get Up (h/t RealGM). “Three years at a bit bit lower than the max contract, and Paul George, frankly, desires 4 years. He desires a full out max and there are a selection of groups on the market, I’m informed, which can be ready to offer it to him, who’re ready to commerce for him. A type of groups, doubtlessly, is up the coast in Golden State.”

George is proscribed to a four-year max contract—each with the Clippers and another workforce—as a result of NBA’s age-38 rule. The Warriors must attain a sign-and-trade settlement with the Clippers with the intention to realistically land George.

Golden State’s salary-cap scenario is difficult, which makes its pursuit of George nearer to a Hail Mary than a actuality. Warriors proprietor Joe Lacob has expressed an curiosity to duck underneath the luxurious tax, which might require waiving Chris Paul or permitting Klay Thompson to stroll in free company.

The previous seems much more possible given the Warriors’ very public stance on wanting to maintain Thompson. If the Warriors make a transfer for George, they’d most probably have to ensure Paul’s contract and embody him as a part of a commerce, ending Thompson’s time in Golden State.

Golden State can’t full any sign-and-trade settlement if it is above the primary tax apron. The brand new CBA’s extremely restrictive guidelines for groups above the apron make any sort of commerce appear unlikely.