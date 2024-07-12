Paul Skenes goes seven no-hit innings vs. Brewers

If he had stopped to consider it, Skenes might need discovered that he was making some historical past. This was his eighth straight begin with no less than seven strikeouts, the longest streak by a Pirates pitcher. It was his second begin of no less than 11 strikeouts over six or extra no-hit innings, becoming a member of Nolan Ryan as the one American/Nationwide League gamers to try this in the identical season. Ryan did it in 1973 and, it must be famous, he accomplished the no-hitter in each of these efforts.