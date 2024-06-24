Pekingese named Wild Thang crowned World’s Ugliest Dog

PETALUMA, Calif. (Grey Information) – An 8-year-old Pekingese named Wild Thang has been topped the World’s Ugliest Canine in California on Friday.

The World’s Ugliest Canine contest is held yearly on the Sonoma-Marin Honest in Petaluma.

Wild Thang, this yr’s champion, has completed in second place within the contest thrice in earlier years.

The canine’s look is characterised by a lolling tongue and unruly fur.

He was born and raised in Los Angeles till lately shifting to Oregon along with his proprietor Ann Lewis.

He and his proprietor took house the highest prize, a $5,000 test.

In accordance with Wild Thang’s bio, he contracted distemper as a pet from a rescue foster, which prompted his tongue to stay out.

Regardless of his bodily points, Wild Thang’s proprietor stated he’s joyful and wholesome.

The World’s Ugliest Canine contest has been a spotlight on the truthful for nearly 50 years.

It promotes adopting canines, particularly senior canines, from shelters as an alternative of breeders.

Copyright 2024 Grey Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. The Related Press contributed to this report.