News
Peso Pluma, Cardi B Rap in Spanglish on Put Em in the Fridge
Hiding within the fridge isn’t only for evading nuclear conflict. It’s a menace coming from Peso Pluma and Cardi B of their collab “Put ‘Em within the Fridge” on Pluma’s new album Éxodo. On this observe and all through the album’s second half, Pluma mixes some English into his raps. He’s not alone, as Cardi joins him in his native language and reminds everybody of her connects. “Diablo cardi .. tengo a to’ los narcos smelling de lo white y sus mamis pidiendo que le firmen los panties [Devil Cardi .. I have the narcos smelling of the white and your mothers asking me to sign their panties],” raps Cardi B in Spanglish, establishing herself in each languages. Nevertheless, it’s Pluma who delivers the titular warning on the finish of the track, making himself clear with one closing reminder: “I mentioned the phrase, and so they’ll put you on the fuckin fridge.”
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
Jenna Ortega Summons Michael Keaton
-
News4 weeks ago
Ryan Garcia’s B-sample positive for banned substance
-
News4 weeks ago
Today’s Google Doodle Celebrates The Best Breakfast Food, Chilaquiles
-
News4 weeks ago
Official ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’ trailer released
-
News4 weeks ago
Fulton County DA Fani Willis claims victory in her reelection attempt
-
News4 weeks ago
All free Wuthering Waves redemption codes and how to redeem in-game goodies
-
News3 weeks ago
Father attempted to save son before both drowning on Lake Anna
-
News4 weeks ago
F1 – 2024 Monaco Grand Prix Post-Race Press Conference Transcript