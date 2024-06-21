News
Peso Pluma’s ‘Éxodo’ Songs Ranked Worst to Best
The 2-disc set showcases the Mexican star’s versatility.
Peso Pluma was abruptly in every single place final 12 months because of his distinctive sound, powered by charchetas, trombones and — maybe his most vital instrument — his nasally and raspy vocals. In a matter of months, the Mexican-born corridos singer grew to become one of many largest artists in Latin music and, undoubtedly, the chief of regional Mexican music’s new technology of hitmakers.
After putting a handful of tracks on the Billboard Sizzling 100 — he formally sparked the corridos revival, propelling it in the direction of mainstream territories — Peso stored the momentum going together with his Grammy-winning Génesis, which made historical past when it debuted and peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard 200, the very best rating for a Mexican music album on the tally.
Whereas Génesis served nearly as an introduction to Peso Pluma — though he had already launched two earlier albums — Éxodo has a unique function. It may nearly be checked out as Peso’s mission assertion as he continues to discover the kind of artist he desires to be. With this twin, two-disc album — one facet corridos and the opposite entice, hip-hop — Peso breaks from being boxed within the regional Mexican house and turns into extra of a difficult-to-define artist, and that’s not essentially a foul factor.
The flexibility that Peso showcases in Éxodo solely opens doorways for the 25-year-old famous person who, even with out having to report exterior of regional Mexican, had already gained main mainstream consideration. Now, as he raps in English and Spanish — alongside English-language hitmakers like Cardi B, Quavo and Wealthy the Child — Peso solidifies his dedication to turning into actually a worldwide artist.
Under, Billboard ranks all 24 songs from Éxodo, in descending order.
-
“Mala” (feat. Ryan Castro)
Following the epic team-up between Peso and Castro, once they launched “Quema” final 12 months, the pair follow what labored for them and be part of forces once more for an additional cheeky reggaetón report powered by a hypnotizing, hip-swiveling drum beat. Whereas “Quema” might be the higher of the 2, “Mala” has potential to achieve momentum.
-
“Santal 33” (feat. Oscar Maydon)
With a couple of spritzes of Santal 33 eau de parfum, Hassan units the temper and begins singing in French. On this barely bilingual monitor, Oscar Maydon and Peso alternate verses that remember the excessive life — sipping champagne, mastering the artwork of seduction and embracing their badass personas. Whereas it will not be the standout tune of the album, it gives a pleasant dose of leisure.
-
“Pa No Pensar” (feat. Quavo)
With this tune, Peso Pluma doubles down on his effort to overcome the hip-hop world on his personal phrases. “Pa No Pensar” permits Peso so as to add his personal twist, incorporating guitars early within the tune — with Quavo singing in Spanish, “Ingesting to not suppose, capsules to neglect, smoking prefer it’s a ritual,” earlier than the hip-hop bass takes over.
-
“Mami” (feat. Chino Pacas)
On their first collaboration, Road Mob Information’ artist Chino Pacas and Peso be part of forces to spit sport at a sure “mami.” The monitor is undeniably catchy, that includes fiery conviction, flirty wordplay and an energizing horn part. Whereas it could not delve deeply into the album’s overarching theme, it retains the momentum going.
-
“Sr. Smith” (feat. Luis R Conriquez)
Peso and Luis R Conriquez are frequent collaborators, and in “Sr. Smith,” they follow the corridos bélicos type that’s labored for each. Complementing one another’s raspy vocals, Peso and Conrqiuez sing concerning the grind and hustle that results in a lush way of life, over charchetas and requintos.
-
“14-14”
The pensive corridos monitor presents a dialogue between Hassan and God, because the singer navigates via his turbulent ideas whereas reassuring himself of eventual peace. 14-14, angel numbers, are believed to be messages from celestial beings. Peso croons, “The rosary beneath my shirt, it doesn’t matter what occurs, the Lord will forgive me,” embedding a way of hope amidst despair. The tune culminates with suspenseful, organ-like keys accompanied by the echoing sound of gunfire, leaving listeners pondering.
-
“Solicitado”
Peso Pluma may also shine solo — and in “Solicitado,” which loosely interprets to wanted, he takes a extra chill method with this stripped-down, guitar-led ballad. Right here, Peso will get private, reflecting on simply how a lot his way of life has modified since he catapulted to stardom. “I spend my time working, smoking a blunt … Instagram is blowing up however I’m not going to reply/ I’m extra solicited now that I deal with the cash,” he sings.
-
“Me Activo” (feat. Jasiel)
Teaming up with longtime collaborator and fellow Guadalajara native Jasiel Nuñez (“Rosa Pastel,” “Lagunas,” “Bipolar”), the duo mild up the album’s second monitor, “Me Activo.” The tune erupts with a dynamic-yet-smooth requinto riff that resonates via its three-minute run, whereas they sing about capturing the essence of ramping as much as conquer challenges. This tune is all about igniting the fireplace inside to maintain excelling.
-
“Belanova” (feat. Tito Double P)
When Peso and his cousin, Tito Double P — who has written on nearly all his hits — work collectively, it’s nearly assured that they’ll ship one thing that raises the bar. “Belanova” follows their wildly profitable “La Folks II,” which scored Tito his first ever Billboard Sizzling 100 entry as a credited artist. This corrido bélico additionally locations all bets on that in-your-face method of supply, with Tito and Peso letting their raspy and uncooked vocals take heart stage.
-
“Teka (Preview)” (feat. DJ Snake)
By the ultimate monitor of the album, Peso Pluma has decisively showcased his style versatility. Navigating corridos bélicos, slick entice and reggaetón beats, he ventures into EDM with the assistance of DJ Snake. Peso, actually, debuted “Teka” throughout his Coachella set, and introduced out the famend French DJ/producer on stage as a shock visitor. The tune’s earwormy hook, “Va a romper la discoteca-teca-teca-teca-teca,” (a reference to Farruko’s 2011 reggaetón hit “Pa´Romper la Discoteca,” that includes Daddy Yankee and Yomo) ensures it’s an anthem, poised to reverberate throughout dance flooring in every single place.
-
“La Patrulla” (feat. Neton Vega)
Simply as a lot as Peso collaborates with mega stars on this new album, he additionally faucets the brand new technology of regional Mexican hitmakers, together with Neton Vega. “La Patrulla” is a laid-back, head-bobbing corrido that comes with prickly guitars and wailing trombones because the pair sing about having fun with the fruits of labor.
-
“Tommy & Pamela” (feat. Kenia Os)
Leisure has constantly spotlighted well-known ‘It’ {couples} who’ve since parted methods: Christian Nodal and Cazzu, Rauw Alejandro and Rosalía, Mariah Carey and Luis Miguel. But, the quintessential duo of Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson stays iconic. On this vigorous reggaetón monitor, Peso Pluma and Mexican singer Kenia Os channel the dynamic vitality of those previous superstar romances onto the dance flooring. They alternate flirtatious verses about their tantalizing, forbidden encounters, paying homage to the colourful and scandalous glory days of Hollywood’s most talked-about relationships.
-
“Rompe La Dompe” (feat. Junior H and Oscar Maydon)
Nonetheless driving excessive from final 12 months’s success, Peso Pluma stored the momentum going with “Rompe La Dompe,” a celebratory tune that finds him and Junior H and Oscar Maydon popping the champagne, and never simply any champagne. Powered by guitars and trumpets, the braggadocious corrido finds the three pals on a wild evening out ingesting Dom Pérignon, a nod to Peso and Junior H’s beforehand launched tune, “Girl Gaga” with Gabito Ballesteros, the place they first reference the champagne model.
-
“Hollywood” (feat. Estevan Plazola)
Traditionally, Hollywood has been the epitome of fame and extra. An ode to Tinseltown, this tune — initially launched in 2020 by Rancho Humilde’s Estevan Plazola, who additionally options on this remake, captures the attract and pitfalls of stardom with poetic precision. Lyrics like “Vivo muy aprisa la vida de artista, drogas y mujeres, otra más para la lista/ Y en el ambiente con figuras grandes, citas importantes,” depict the fast-paced-yet-hedonistic way of life of the leisure business. However it additionally explores the inevitable authorized entanglements that accompany reaching such success.
-
“Bellakeo” (feat. Anitta)
Like nearly all of Anitta’s songs, “Bellakeo” is powered by a hypnotic reggaetón drum beat that immediately lures you in. Even when the lyrics aren’t as profound, the earworm refrain “todas las noches bellakeo, bellakeo, bellakeo” that each Anitta and Peso repeat on loop are sufficient to make you need to have this tune on repeat. Peso and Anitta’s first team-up, the catchy tune peaked at No. 3 on Sizzling Latin Songs.
-
“Ice”
Unbeknownst to some, corridos bélicos and gangster rap share plenty of frequent floor, braggadocious lyrics and supreme confidence, and “Ice” proves it. The monitor notably opens with a well-known quote from American skilled wrestler Ric Aptitude: “You’re speaking to the Rolex-wearing, diamond-ring-wearing, kiss-stealing, wheelin, dealin’, limousine-tiding, jet-flying son of a gun. And I’m having a tough time holding these alligators down!” Emblematic of opulence, this quote has resonated within the hip-hop group, often known as the “Ric Aptitude drip.”
-
“Gimme a Second” (feat. Wealthy the Child)
In an about face, Peso Pluma goes full entice on “Gimme a Second,” with Wealthy the Child. Whereas it’s no secret that Peso’s musical palette is deeply influenced by rappers like Kanye West and Kendrick Lamar, “Gimme” cements Peso because the versatile artist he has touted to be. The bass-heavy monitor, with a rags-to-riches theme, permits Peso to journey the beat together with his rapid-fire verse towards the top of the tune.
-
“Peso Pesado” (feat. Arcángel)
Topped Billboard’s Rookie of the Yr final December, Peso Pluma carved his reign because the king of contemporary corridos bélicos — nonetheless, he’s proving his prowess in Latin entice, as exemplified in “Peso Pesado.” A collaboration with urbano royalty Arcángel, the tune is a sly banger that hits laborious, the place each artists assert the lavish life they’ve crafted. This fusion of expertise and elegance additional underscores Peso’s versatility.
-
“Put Em within the Fridge” (feat. Cardi B)
Maybe among the finest songs on the album, which is why it’s in our high 10, this spellbinding tune is a quintessential Mexican rap tune with brassy horns blaring all through. It’s the primary time Cardi B and Peso have collaborated, nevertheless it’s as if the 2 have recorded collectively a couple of instances prior. The best way they complement one another with every verse is actually spectacular. After all, each Cardi and Peso are distinctive rappers, however this pairing is chef’s kiss, as they take turns rapping with a riveting cadence in English and Spanish about their journey to the summit.
-
“Bruce Wayne”
Peso Pluma has made it recognized that he’s a giant fan of superheroes. For one, his diamond-encrusted Spider-Man chain and his web-decorated microphone attest to this — to not point out his masks. Dedicating a tune to Bruce Wayne, the alter ego of Batman and a famed comedian ebook rival to Spider-Man, suits completely together with his persona. On this reflective monitor, Peso attracts parallels between his previous anonymity and the discreet lives of superheroes like Wayne and Peter Parker. He reminisces about easier instances when he might stroll exterior, away from the frenzy of superstar life. But, he embraces his present way of life with a contact of swagger, boasting, “no tengo estilista pero qué chingón me visto,” highlighting his sharp sense of fashion regardless of the chaos.
-
“Reloj” (feat. Ivan Cornejo)
Whereas nonetheless inside the regional Mexican household, Ivan Cornejo and Peso Pluma’s types are utterly totally different; Peso’s music is principally powered by brass devices, whereas Cornejo has crafted a guitar-heavy signature sound. But, of their first collaborative effort, the artists handle to return within the center with out sacrificing both of their types. The ballad-like corrido tumbado is a beautiful monitor, which finds Peso and Cornejo singing emotively about heartbreak.
-
“Vino Tinto” (feat. Natanael Cano and Gabito Ballesteros)
Backed by a ferocious corridos band, consisting of a turbulent tololoche, blaring horns, and frenetic guitar riffs, hooks listeners proper from the get-go, opening the tune with oscillating synths riffs that appear to return from outer house. Then, energy trio Peso, Natanael Cano and Gabito Ballesteros ship strains about getting “activated,” with one in all their favourite treatments, vino tinto. “Crimson wine to treatment wounds … My thoughts is on fireplace,” spits Peso towards the menacing Mexican music backdrop. In the meantime, Cano and Ballesteros add gasoline to the flame with equally passionate verses.
-
“La Durango” (feat. Eslabon Armado & Junior H)
A holy trinity of types, “La Durango” stands as a testomony to the facility of collaborations bringing collectively Mexican music powerhouses Peso, Junior H and Eslabon Armado. For Peso, collabs with Junior H and Eslabon have yielded runaway hits: “El Azul” and “Ella Baila Sola,” respectively. So, teaming up as soon as once more appeared like a no brainer — and the end result is likely one of the finest songs on the album. In “La Durango,” which thrives off Peso’s signature charchetas and trombone-powered sound, the artists hint their journey to success and the luxurious way of life that follows.
-
“La Folks II” (feat. Tito Double P and Joel de la P)
Regardless of the looming shadow of the Mexican mafia and the peril of dying threats, Peso Pluma and Tito Doble P intensify their gripping narrative in “La Folks,” from Génesis, which tells the story concerning the daring escape of a infamous cartel determine. The saga continues with “La Folks II,” the place the narrative escalates to an all-out exodus, capturing the extreme energy battle between the cartel and authorities. Including to the dynamic, Joel de la P joins the duo — and collectively, the trio delivers electrifying lyrical references that dive deep into the tumultuous existence of the controversial determine, El Nini, rumored to be the chief of safety for Los Chapitos.
The monitor transcends mere storytelling; it pulsates with uncooked conviction and simple ferocity. Peso, Tito and Joel don’t simply sing — they bark. This highly effective supply is what units “La Folks II” aside, incomes its rightful place as our high monitor within the album.
