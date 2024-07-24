Connect with us

Pete Buttigieg has a shot at being Kamala Harris’ VP pick. What to know

Published

22 hours ago

on

By

Discuss of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg’s political future grew louder Sunday after Vice President Kamala Harris introduced she’s operating for president. 

Buttigieg, the previous mayor of South Bend, Indiana, endorsed Harris as his identify surfaced as a attainable operating mate for her.

This is what to learn about Buttigieg:

What was Pete Buttigieg’s first elected job?

Buttigieg was elected mayor of South Bend, his hometown, in 2011 at 29 years outdated. He claimed credit score for turning across the rust-belt metropolis throughout his two phrases in workplace, revitalizing the downtown, growing inhabitants and decreasing unemployment.

When did ‘Mayor Pete’ run for president?

Buttigieg ran for president in 2020 as one of many least skilled Democrats in a crowded main subject. A win on the Iowa caucuses and a second-place end on the New Hampshire main in 2019 gained the Hoosier severe momentum. His victory in Iowa made him the primary brazenly homosexual candidate to win a main or caucus.

