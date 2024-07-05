Philadelphia radio host Howard Eskin suspended from Phillies home games over ‘unwelcome kiss’

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia sports activities radio host Howard Eskin has been suspended from Phillies residence video games for the remainder of the season after investigations by his employer confirmed he kissed a employee for Residents Financial institution Park’s meals service supplier with out consent.

Audacy, the dad or mum firm for Philadelphia’s SportsRadio 94WIP, stated in a press release it discovered of the “unwelcome kiss” of the Aramark worker by Eskin and “instantly investigated,” The Philadelphia Inquirer reported Tuesday.

Aramark is a meals service supplier for Residents Financial institution Park, the house of the Phillies.

The Phillies and Aramark issued their very own statements on the matter.

“We cooperated with our companions at Audacy and Aramark on their investigations,” the membership stated in a press release, including that it takes the allegations critically. “We assist Audacy’s resolution to droop Howard Eskin from Residents Financial institution Park.”

Aramark stated in a press release that its investigation corroborated the allegations.

“We then labored with Audacy and the Phillies to make sure that applicable steps have been taken to guard our worker and all the Aramark workers at Residents Financial institution Park,” Aramark stated.

Audacy and Eskin didn’t instantly reply to messages from The Related Press.

Eskin, who’s from Philadelphia, is a media superstar within the metropolis’s sports activities market. He helped launch SportsRadio 94WIP’s first sports activities discuss present in 1986 and stays a mainstay of the station and sports activities TV.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB