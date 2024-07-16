Photo Gallery: Steel City FC lift Great Lakes cup again before lively crowd at Founders Field









The stage was set on Saturday night time for the Nationwide Premier Soccer League’s Nice Lakes Convention championship match at Founders Subject on a stunning an evening as may’ve been requested for, and the soccer for Metal Metropolis FC met the event because the membership rose to even larger heights with a second-consecutive Nice Lakes Convention title, and continued pursuit of a second-consecutive U.S. Open Cup berth, with a 2-0 win over Akron Metropolis FC.

PSN’s Colton Coreschi was there to offer the match report, as Nathan Prex’s first half purpose put Metal Metropolis in entrance, then Eben McIntyre’s header within the 68th minute put an exclamation level on the membership’s emphatic victory, in a match performed earlier than a full of life, standing room all the best way round Founders Subject in Cheswick.

Metal Metropolis see off Akron Metropolis to safe second straight Nice Lakes title

As well as, Ava Kidder (@avatales on Instagram / @AvaTalesPV on Fb), was there to seize the photographs from this momentous night, and now we have some pictures from her picture gallery right here.

(Particular Due to Ava and MariKaye DiTemple of Metal Metropolis FC for sharing these photographs!)

Ava Kidder Picture Gallery (Metal Metropolis FC vs Akron Metropolis FC 7/13/2024)

