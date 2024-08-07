News
Pittsburgh Steelers Trailing Two Teams for Brandon Aiyuk Trade
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers are on of three groups making an attempt to land San Francisco 49ers broad receiver Brandon Aiyuk. However as a commerce nears and rumors warmth up, it seems they’re trailing two others for the All-Professional deal.
In keeping with NBC Sports activities’ Matt Maiocco, each the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns have trades in place for Aiyuk. Now, it is about whether or not or not they’ll comply with a contract extension with the 49ers broad receiver.
“The 49ers have negotiated the framework of trades that will ship broad receiver Brandon Aiyuk to the Cleveland Browns or the New England Patriots, a league supply informed NBC Sports activities Bay Space on Monday night time,” Maiocco writes.
“Now it is as much as Aiyuk to find out if he’ll settle for the contract phrases from both of these franchises, the supply mentioned.”
The Steelers have been catching fireplace and reportedly “close to the end line” for an Aiyuk deal. They have been reported to be within the operating in opposition to the Browns ands Patriots, and Maiocco claims the Washington Commanders are additionally within the race.
The 49ers are believed to be searching for each draft capital and a veteran participant in trade for the 26-year-old wideout. In keeping with Maiocco, Pittsburgh left the dialog after failing to fulfill the necessities San Francisco had on the desk.
“Steelers successfully now not are an choice after they declined to fulfill the 49ers’ commerce calls for,” he writes.
The Browns are anticipated to commerce Amari Cooper within the deal, bringing a youthful star wideout to the AFC North. Whereas it would not be superb for the Steelers to welcome the All-Professional to the division, they’d get the advantage of the doubt in dropping Cooper to the NFC.
No commerce is in place, however the reviews are heating up and a commerce is anticipated to occur someday quickly. Proper now, nevertheless, the Steelers look to be on the skin trying in on an Aiyuk deal.
Be sure to bookmark Steelers OnSI for the newest information, unique interviews, movie breakdowns and a lot extra
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
Rep. Bennie Thompson fires staffer after controversial posts over Trump attack
-
News4 weeks ago
Duck Donuts brings back Shark Dozen deal during Shark Week
-
News4 weeks ago
Andrew Garfield, Florence Pugh Fall in Love
-
News4 weeks ago
‘Sunny’: Rashida Jones And A Robot Friend Try to Solve a Mystery
-
News3 weeks ago
Xbox Gets Cheeky With New Deadpool Controller
-
News4 weeks ago
2024 NASCAR Chicago Street Race weekend is full speed ahead Saturday for day 1; Shane van Gisbergen wins XFinity Series race
-
News4 weeks ago
Massachusetts native Ben Rice has day to remember, making Yankee history versus hometown Red Sox
-
News4 weeks ago
Rain, flooding and tropical storm force winds likely – Houston Public Media