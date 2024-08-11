News
Players Who Impressed in Pittsburgh Steelers Preseason Opener
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers dropped their first preseason recreation of the 2024 marketing campaign, however regardless of the loss, they’d loads of spectacular names on the sector.
As they head again to Saint Vincent School to complete coaching camp and put together for his or her subsequent matchup, this time towards the Buffalo Payments, they’re going to evaluation the tape and make changes to their roster. And once they do, they’re going to discover these seven names as standouts.
There have been just a few occasions when the Steelers offensive line opened a gap that immediately impressed you. Frazier was the middle piece of virtually all of them, and within the first preseason recreation, he was most likely the higher heart between he and Nate Herbig.
Frazier wants some reps with the primary workforce, however he might have earned that in his debut. With the second-round decide because the centerpiece, the Steelers’ younger offensive linemen performed fairly effectively.
Pickens seems simply as pure as he is been in coaching camp in the course of the preseason opener. The one distinction is that that is the primary time the offense felt prefer it was constructed to permit him to succeed. There have been just a few routes the place he was schemed open, and fast passes that allowed him to make noise after the catch.
In a greater offense, Pickens might be pretty much as good as marketed.
Cameron Johnston regarded simply pretty much as good as anticipated together with his punts. What allowed him to make this listing was his hit stick sort out on Tank Dell throughout a punt return that then changed into a scuffle between a number of Texans and the Steelers punter.
Nick Herbig acquired a chance to work with the primary workforce as T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith sat out the opener. His velocity was on show and there have been just a few performs the place his disruption pressured the offense to close down.
His night time was highlighted with a QB hit on C.J. Stroud that was practically a 10-yard sack, and beating the sort out off the sting to pressure Dameon Pierce to chop again for a one-yard acquire.
With Houston enjoying their starters, Herbig acquired to showcase how far he is come towards high quality competitors. He regarded good, and like a succesful No. 3 and starter when known as upon.
The Steelers misplaced Keeanu Benton to an eye fixed damage in the course of the recreation, but when he must miss a while, Montravius Adams may be very able to filling the function. Ending the night time with a sack and had multiple play the place he discovered himself within the backfield disrupting the offensive circulation.
The previous starter continues to showcase why he is not going wherever. Possibly Benton is the long run and a right away star, however the Steelers have a really dependable backup in Adams.
DeMarvin Leal turned the momentum he is generated at coaching camp and turned it into probably the most spectacular efficiency of the night. Leal was the very best Steelers defender on the sector within the preseason opener, ending with three tackles, a sack, a sort out for loss and a batted ball that changed into an interception.
Leal’s enchancment is big for the Steelers. If he is able to being the first backup behind Larry Ogunjobi and Cam Heyward, it is a huge step ahead from his first two seasons. And the Steelers are hoping he is able to being “the man” after they beginning shedding defensive sort out. Proper now, he seems like he is acquired the potential.
On the offensive aspect of the ball, Jonathan Ward was probably the most spectacular title. The speedy veteran has regarded good at Saint Vincent School, however his uphill battle to make the 53-man roster got here with obstacles. Every time he steps on the sector throughout a recreation and performs effectively, although, he is making it exhausting for Pittsburgh to disclaim him a spot.
The operating again completed with 26 yards, together with a 20-yard burst alongside the skin. He additionally added a particular groups sort out and began the sport alongside John Rhys Plumlee because the kick returner.
