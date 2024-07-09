News
Police give details around accident
Police in Maryland have launched particulars surrounding the deadly automotive accident that took the lives of former Oregon soccer participant and Vikings rookie Khyree Jackson, amongst others.
Troopers from the Forestville Barrack responded to a three-vehicle crash within the early hours of July 6 in Higher Marlboro, Md., in accordance with the report.
The accident occurred on Route 4/Pennsylvania Ave. and Presidential Parkway. The three automobiles concerned have been a silver Infiniti Q50, a silver Chevrolet Impala, and a maroon Dodge Charger.
Investigators consider that alcohol might have been a contributing issue within the crash, though the report didn’t state which events might have been driving underneath the affect.
Jackson and Isaiah Hazel have been pronounced useless on the scene, whereas Anthony Lytton, Jr. was taken to the College of Maryland Capital Area Medical Middle, the place he was pronounced useless by the attending medical professionals.
Hazel was the driving force of the automotive, whereas Jackson sat within the entrance passenger seat and Lytton at the back of the automobile, in accordance with police.
“The preliminary investigation signifies the driving force of the silver Infiniti, later recognized as Cori Clingman, was touring northbound on Route 4/Pennsylvania Avenue in Prince George’s County,” the report says.
It continues: “Investigators consider Clingman tried to alter lanes whereas driving at a excessive price of velocity when she struck the Dodge Charger after which struck the Chevrolet Impala. The Charger subsequently traveled off of the precise facet of the roadway and struck a number of tree stumps the place the automobile got here to relaxation.”
Nobody was injured in both of the opposite two automobiles.
Jackson was drafted by the Minnesota Vikings with the No. 108 general choice within the fourth spherical of the 2024 NFL Draft after spending final season with the Oregon soccer program. He beforehand performed for 2 seasons at Alabama.
Lytton performed at Penn State and Florida State as a collegian, and Hazel at Maryland. The three gamers gained two state championships at Dr. Henry A. Clever, Jr. Excessive College (Md.) collectively in 2016.
In his remaining season at Oregon, Jackson had 34 stops with 5 tackles for loss and intercepted 3 passes with 7 move breakups and a pair of sacks. His interception complete led the Geese and was fourth within the Pac-12.
Jackson was named First-Workforce All-Pac-12 for his play final season. He was 24 years outdated.
–
Extra school soccer from SI: High 25 Rankings | Schedule | Groups
Observe School Soccer HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Picks
