Connect with us

News

Police respond to Round Rock Juneteenth shooting

Published

31 seconds ago

on

By

Police respond to Round Rock Juneteenth shooting
Tweet
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares

UPDATE, 6/17/24, 11:48 a.m.:

CURRENT PARK STATUS: Open to the general public.

The Spherical Rock Police Division has recognized the 2 victims who died on Saturday, June 15, 2024, following a capturing at Previous Settlers Park.

At roughly 10:50 p.m., officers responded to a capturing at Previous Settlers Park after an altercation between two teams throughout Spherical Rock’s annual Juneteenth celebration. The incident resulted in two fatalities and 14 accidents.

The deceased victims have been recognized as 33-year-old Lyndsey Vicknair from Manor and 54-year-old Ara Duke from Pflugerville. Neither sufferer was concerned within the altercation.

“Our hearts are heavy as we mourn the tragic lack of harmless lives and the accidents sustained by a number of others in Saturday’s mindless act of violence. Our deepest condolences exit to the households affected by this tragedy. We’re dedicated to making sure the protection and well-being of our neighborhood and can work tirelessly to carry these accountable to justice,” stated Chief Allen Banks. “Collectively, we are going to stand robust and assist each other throughout this tough time for our neighborhood.”

Spherical Rock detectives are at the moment interviewing witnesses, analyzing proof, and pursuing leads on this ongoing investigation. Extra info will probably be offered because it turns into out there.

Anybody with information or info is requested to contact Detective Maio at 512-341-3135 or e mail [email protected]. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) is providing a $5,000 reward for info resulting in the arrest of the suspect or suspects concerned on this incident.

As well as, the Spherical Rock Police Division is requesting the general public to add any pictures or video proof utilizing the hyperlink beneath:

UPDATE, 6/16/24, 6 p.m.:

Spherical Rock Police have confirmed that 14 victims had been transported to native hospitals with gunshot wounds, and two had been declared deceased on the scene following a capturing at Previous Settlers Park throughout Spherical Rock’s annual Juneteenth celebration on Saturday, June fifteenth.

The Spherical Rock Police Division is actively trying to find a suspect in reference to the capturing. The suspect is described as a black male with a skinny construct, roughly 5 ft 7 inches tall, quick dreadlocks, and sporting a white hoodie on the time of the incident.

Anybody with info relating to the whereabouts of the suspect or who might have witnessed the incident is requested to contact Detective Maio at 512-341-3135 or e mail [email protected]. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) is providing a $5,000 reward for info resulting in the arrest of the suspect or suspects concerned on this incident.

Spherical Rock police are investigating a capturing incident Saturday night time that left two folks useless and a number of others injured throughout a Juneteenth celebration at 1371 Harrell Parkway, inside Previous Settlers Park in Spherical Rock.

CURRENT PARK STATUS: Any actions or occasions scheduled at Previous Settlers Park the morning of Sunday, June 16 are cancelled because of the ongoing investigation.

At about 10:50 p.m., the capturing started throughout an altercation between two teams on the occasion, Spherical Rock Police Chief Allen Banks stated. Two folks died because of the incident, and a number of injured bystanders had been transported to space hospitals, Chief Banks stated throughout a information briefing early Sunday morning.

The victims weren’t a part of the altercation, Chief Banks stated. Extra details about the victims will not be but out there.

Chief Banks reported that cops and members of the Spherical Rock Hearth Division instantly responded and rendered medical support to the victims. “I’d wish to thank the cops and the Hearth Division for his or her fast actions,” he stated. “I’ve little question that their fast actions in rendering support to the victims saved lives.”

These instantly concerned within the incident instantly fled. Police do not need any suspects in custody and are trying to find suspects throughout this ongoing investigation.

“It’s unlucky that we had been right here celebrating an exquisite occasion and we’ve got a tragedy that occurs,” he stated. “My ideas and my prayers exit to the victims. My condolences exit to the households of the deceased.”

If anybody has video or details about this incident, please notify the Spherical Rock Police Division at 512-218-5500.

Chief Banks additionally thanked the Williamson County Sheriff’s Workplace, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and EMS responders from Williamson and Austin-Travis counties for his or her assist in the course of the preliminary response to the incident.

Extra info will probably be launched because it turns into out there.

Press convention — Sunday, June 16 at 2:30 a.m. (Courtesy of KVUE)

</p> <p> <iframe loading="lazy" src="https://www.roundrocktexas.gov/news/police-respond-to-round-rock-juneteenth-event-following-shooting/about:blank" width="600" height="600" style="border:none;" scrolling="no" data-rocket-lazyload="fitvidscompatible" data-lazy-src="https://www.kvue.com/embeds/video/responsive/269-d2c3bcfa-2ce5-46fd-9bfc-a88fb82be64f/iframe"></iframe><noscript><iframe src="https://www.kvue.com/embeds/video/responsive/269-d2c3bcfa-2ce5-46fd-9bfc-a88fb82be64f/iframe" width="600" height="600" style="border:none;" scrolling="no"></iframe></noscript></p></div> <div class="swp_social_panel swp_horizontal_panel swp_flat_fresh swp_default_full_color swp_individual_full_color swp_other_full_color scale-100 scale-" data-min-width="1100" data-float-color="#ffffff" data-float="bottom" data-float-mobile="bottom" data-transition="slide" data-post-id="6635" ><div class="nc_tweetContainer swp_share_button swp_twitter" data-network="twitter"><a class="nc_tweet swp_share_link" rel="nofollow noreferrer noopener" target="_blank" href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=Police+respond+to+Round+Rock+Juneteenth+shooting&url=https%3A%2F%2Farcticnow.com%2Fpolice-respond-to-round-rock-juneteenth-shooting%2F" data-link="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=Police+respond+to+Round+Rock+Juneteenth+shooting&url=https%3A%2F%2Farcticnow.com%2Fpolice-respond-to-round-rock-juneteenth-shooting%2F"><span class="swp_count swp_hide"><span class="iconFiller"><span class="spaceManWilly"><i class="sw swp_twitter_icon"></i><span class="swp_share">Tweet</span></span></span></span></a></div><div class="nc_tweetContainer swp_share_button swp_linkedin" data-network="linkedin"><a class="nc_tweet swp_share_link" rel="nofollow noreferrer noopener" target="_blank" href="https://www.linkedin.com/cws/share?url=https%3A%2F%2Farcticnow.com%2Fpolice-respond-to-round-rock-juneteenth-shooting%2F" data-link="https://www.linkedin.com/cws/share?url=https%3A%2F%2Farcticnow.com%2Fpolice-respond-to-round-rock-juneteenth-shooting%2F"><span class="swp_count swp_hide"><span class="iconFiller"><span class="spaceManWilly"><i class="sw swp_linkedin_icon"></i><span class="swp_share">Share</span></span></span></span></a></div><div class="nc_tweetContainer swp_share_button swp_pinterest" data-network="pinterest"><a rel="nofollow noreferrer noopener" class="nc_tweet swp_share_link noPop" onClick="var e=document.createElement('script'); e.setAttribute('type','text/javascript'); e.setAttribute('charset','UTF-8'); e.setAttribute('src','//assets.pinterest.com/js/pinmarklet.js?r='+Math.random()*99999999); document.body.appendChild(e); " ><span class="swp_count swp_hide"><span class="iconFiller"><span class="spaceManWilly"><i class="sw swp_pinterest_icon"></i><span class="swp_share">Pin</span></span></span></span></a></div><div class="nc_tweetContainer swp_share_button swp_facebook" data-network="facebook"><a class="nc_tweet swp_share_link" rel="nofollow noreferrer noopener" target="_blank" href="https://www.facebook.com/share.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Farcticnow.com%2Fpolice-respond-to-round-rock-juneteenth-shooting%2F" data-link="https://www.facebook.com/share.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Farcticnow.com%2Fpolice-respond-to-round-rock-juneteenth-shooting%2F"><span class="swp_count swp_hide"><span class="iconFiller"><span class="spaceManWilly"><i class="sw swp_facebook_icon"></i><span class="swp_share">Share</span></span></span></span></a></div><div class="nc_tweetContainer swp_share_button total_shares total_sharesalt" ><span class="swp_count ">0 <span class="swp_label">Shares</span></span></div></div><div class="swp-content-locator"></div> </div><!--mvp-content-main--> <div id="mvp-content-bot" class="left"> <div class="mvp-post-tags"> <span class="mvp-post-tags-header">Related Topics:</span><span ></span> </div><!--mvp-post-tags--> <div class="posts-nav-link"> </div><!--posts-nav-link--> <div id="mvp-prev-next-wrap" class="left relative"> <div class="mvp-prev-post-wrap left relative"> <a href="https://arcticnow.com/milwaukee-man-delivers-food-dad-jokes-to-customers/" rel="bookmark"> <div class="mvp-prev-next-cont left relative"> <div class="mvp-prev-cont-out right relative"> <span class="mvp-prev-arr fa fa-chevron-left left"></span> <div class="mvp-prev-cont-in"> <div class="mvp-prev-next-text left relative"> <span class="mvp-prev-next-label left relative">Don't Miss</span> <p>Milwaukee man delivers food, dad jokes to customers</p> </div><!--mvp-prev-next-text--> </div><!--mvp-prev-cont-in--> </div><!--mvp-prev-cont-out--> </div><!--mvp-prev-next-cont--> </a> </div><!--mvp-prev-post-wrap--> </div><!--mvp-prev-next-wrap--> <div id="mvp-author-box-wrap" class="left relative"> <div class="mvp-author-box-out right relative"> <div id="mvp-author-box-img" class="left relative"> <img alt='' src='https://secure.gravatar.com/avatar/50b64645c38ec0e7523682e7c525bf93?s=60&d=mm&r=g' srcset='https://secure.gravatar.com/avatar/50b64645c38ec0e7523682e7c525bf93?s=120&d=mm&r=g 2x' class='avatar avatar-60 photo' height='60' width='60' loading='lazy' decoding='async'/> </div><!--mvp-author-box-img--> <div class="mvp-author-box-in"> <div id="mvp-author-box-head" class="left relative"> <span class="mvp-author-box-name left relative"><a href="https://arcticnow.com/author/stackgiant/" title="Posts by StackGiant" rel="author">StackGiant</a></span> <div id="mvp-author-box-soc-wrap" class="left relative"> </div><!--mvp-author-box-soc-wrap--> </div><!--mvp-author-box-head--> </div><!--mvp-author-box-in--> </div><!--mvp-author-box-out--> <div id="mvp-author-box-text" class="left relative"> <p></p> </div><!--mvp-author-box-text--> </div><!--mvp-author-box-wrap--> <div class="mvp-org-wrap" > <div class="mvp-org-logo" > <img src="https://arcticnow.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/03/Highcompressed_1597803860.png"/> <meta content="https://arcticnow.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/03/Highcompressed_1597803860.png"> </div><!--mvp-org-logo--> <meta content="ArcticNow: Breaking News, Top Stories & Latest News"> </div><!--mvp-org-wrap--> </div><!--mvp-content-bot--> </div><!--mvp-content-body-top--> <div class="mvp-cont-read-wrap"> <div id="mvp-related-posts" class="left relative"> <h4 class="mvp-widget-home-title"> <span class="mvp-widget-home-title">You may like</span> </h4> </div><!--mvp-related-posts--> <div id="mvp-comments-button" class="left relative mvp-com-click"> <span class="mvp-comment-but-text">Click to comment</span> </div><!--mvp-comments-button--> <div id="comments" class="mvp-com-click-id-6635 mvp-com-click-main"> <div id="respond" class="comment-respond"> <h3 id="reply-title" class="comment-reply-title"><div><h4 class="mvp-widget-home-title"><span class="mvp-widget-home-title">Leave a Reply</span></h4></div> <small><a rel="nofollow" id="cancel-comment-reply-link" href="/police-respond-to-round-rock-juneteenth-shooting/#respond" style="display:none;">Cancel reply</a></small></h3><form action="https://arcticnow.com/wp-comments-post.php" method="post" id="commentform" class="comment-form"><p class="comment-notes"><span id="email-notes">Your email address will not be published.</span> <span class="required-field-message">Required fields are marked <span class="required">*</span></span></p><p class="comment-form-comment"><label for="comment">Comment <span class="required">*</span></label> <textarea id="comment" name="comment" cols="45" rows="8" maxlength="65525" required="required"></textarea></p><p class="comment-form-author"><label for="author">Name <span class="required">*</span></label> <input id="author" name="author" type="text" value="" size="30" maxlength="245" autocomplete="name" required="required" /></p> <p class="comment-form-email"><label for="email">Email <span class="required">*</span></label> <input id="email" name="email" type="text" value="" size="30" maxlength="100" aria-describedby="email-notes" autocomplete="email" required="required" /></p> <p class="comment-form-url"><label for="url">Website</label> <input id="url" name="url" type="text" value="" size="30" maxlength="200" autocomplete="url" /></p> <p class="comment-form-cookies-consent"><input id="wp-comment-cookies-consent" name="wp-comment-cookies-consent" type="checkbox" value="yes" /> <label for="wp-comment-cookies-consent">Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.</label></p> <p class="comment-subscription-form"><input type="checkbox" name="subscribe_comments" id="subscribe_comments" value="subscribe" style="width: auto; -moz-appearance: checkbox; -webkit-appearance: checkbox;" /> <label class="subscribe-label" id="subscribe-label" for="subscribe_comments">Notify me of follow-up comments by email.</label></p><p class="comment-subscription-form"><input type="checkbox" name="subscribe_blog" id="subscribe_blog" value="subscribe" style="width: auto; -moz-appearance: checkbox; -webkit-appearance: checkbox;" /> <label class="subscribe-label" id="subscribe-blog-label" for="subscribe_blog">Notify me of new posts by email.</label></p><p class="form-submit"><input name="submit" type="submit" id="submit" class="submit" value="Post Comment" /> <input type='hidden' name='comment_post_ID' value='6635' id='comment_post_ID' /> <input type='hidden' name='comment_parent' id='comment_parent' value='0' /> </p></form> </div><!-- #respond --> </div><!--comments--> </div><!--mvp-cont-read-wrap--> </div><!--mvp-content-body--> </div><!--mvp-post-soc-in--> </div><!--mvp-post-soc-out--> </div><!--mvp-content-wrap--> </div><!--mvp-post-content--> </div><!--mvp-post-main-in--> <div id="mvp-side-wrap" class="left relative theiaStickySidebar"> </div><!--mvp-side-wrap--> </div><!--mvp-post-main-out--> </div><!--mvp-post-main--> <div id="mvp-post-more-wrap" class="left relative"> <h4 class="mvp-widget-home-title"> <span class="mvp-widget-home-title">Trending</span> </h4> <ul class="mvp-post-more-list left relative"> <a href="https://arcticnow.com/jenna-ortega-summons-michael-keaton/" rel="bookmark"> <li> <div class="mvp-post-more-img left relative"> <img width="400" height="240" src="https://i0.wp.com/arcticnow.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/Jenna-Ortega-Summons-Michael-Keaton.png?resize=400%2C240&ssl=1" class="mvp-reg-img wp-post-image" alt="Jenna Ortega Summons Michael Keaton" decoding="async" loading="lazy" srcset="https://i0.wp.com/arcticnow.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/Jenna-Ortega-Summons-Michael-Keaton.png?resize=590%2C354&ssl=1 590w, https://i0.wp.com/arcticnow.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/Jenna-Ortega-Summons-Michael-Keaton.png?resize=400%2C240&ssl=1 400w, https://i0.wp.com/arcticnow.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/Jenna-Ortega-Summons-Michael-Keaton.png?zoom=2&resize=400%2C240&ssl=1 800w" sizes="(max-width: 400px) 100vw, 400px" /> <img width="80" height="80" src="https://i0.wp.com/arcticnow.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/Jenna-Ortega-Summons-Michael-Keaton.png?resize=80%2C80&ssl=1" class="mvp-mob-img wp-post-image" alt="Jenna Ortega Summons Michael Keaton" decoding="async" loading="lazy" srcset="https://i0.wp.com/arcticnow.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/Jenna-Ortega-Summons-Michael-Keaton.png?resize=150%2C150&ssl=1 150w, https://i0.wp.com/arcticnow.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/Jenna-Ortega-Summons-Michael-Keaton.png?resize=560%2C563&ssl=1 560w, https://i0.wp.com/arcticnow.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/Jenna-Ortega-Summons-Michael-Keaton.png?resize=80%2C80&ssl=1 80w, https://i0.wp.com/arcticnow.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/Jenna-Ortega-Summons-Michael-Keaton.png?zoom=3&resize=80%2C80&ssl=1 240w" sizes="(max-width: 80px) 100vw, 80px" /> </div><!--mvp-post-more-img--> <div class="mvp-post-more-text left relative"> <div class="mvp-cat-date-wrap left relative"> <span class="mvp-cd-cat left relative">News</span><span class="mvp-cd-date left relative">4 weeks ago</span> </div><!--mvp-cat-date-wrap--> <p>Jenna Ortega Summons Michael Keaton</p> </div><!--mvp-post-more-text--> </li> </a> <a href="https://arcticnow.com/who-won-american-idol-2024-get-to-know-season-22-winner/" rel="bookmark"> <li> <div class="mvp-post-more-img left relative"> <img width="400" height="240" src="https://i0.wp.com/arcticnow.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/Who-won-American-Idol-2024-Get-to-know-Season-22.jpg?resize=400%2C240&ssl=1" class="mvp-reg-img wp-post-image" alt="Abi Carter reacts to her win in the" decoding="async" loading="lazy" srcset="https://i0.wp.com/arcticnow.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/Who-won-American-Idol-2024-Get-to-know-Season-22.jpg?resize=590%2C354&ssl=1 590w, https://i0.wp.com/arcticnow.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/Who-won-American-Idol-2024-Get-to-know-Season-22.jpg?resize=400%2C240&ssl=1 400w" sizes="(max-width: 400px) 100vw, 400px" /> <img width="80" height="80" src="https://i0.wp.com/arcticnow.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/Who-won-American-Idol-2024-Get-to-know-Season-22.jpg?resize=80%2C80&ssl=1" class="mvp-mob-img wp-post-image" alt="Abi Carter reacts to her win in the" decoding="async" loading="lazy" srcset="https://i0.wp.com/arcticnow.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/Who-won-American-Idol-2024-Get-to-know-Season-22.jpg?resize=150%2C150&ssl=1 150w, https://i0.wp.com/arcticnow.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/Who-won-American-Idol-2024-Get-to-know-Season-22.jpg?resize=80%2C80&ssl=1 80w, https://i0.wp.com/arcticnow.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/Who-won-American-Idol-2024-Get-to-know-Season-22.jpg?zoom=3&resize=80%2C80&ssl=1 240w" sizes="(max-width: 80px) 100vw, 80px" /> </div><!--mvp-post-more-img--> <div class="mvp-post-more-text left relative"> <div class="mvp-cat-date-wrap left relative"> <span class="mvp-cd-cat left relative">News</span><span class="mvp-cd-date left relative">4 weeks ago</span> </div><!--mvp-cat-date-wrap--> <p>Who won ‘American Idol’ 2024? Get to know Season 22 winner</p> </div><!--mvp-post-more-text--> </li> </a> <a href="https://arcticnow.com/ryan-garcias-b-sample-positive-for-banned-substance/" rel="bookmark"> <li> <div class="mvp-post-more-img left relative"> <img width="400" height="240" src="https://i0.wp.com/arcticnow.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/Ryan-Garcias-B-sample-positive-for-banned-substance.jpeg?resize=400%2C240&ssl=1" class="mvp-reg-img wp-post-image" alt="Ryan Garcia's B-sample positive for banned substance" decoding="async" loading="lazy" srcset="https://i0.wp.com/arcticnow.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/Ryan-Garcias-B-sample-positive-for-banned-substance.jpeg?resize=1000%2C600&ssl=1 1000w, https://i0.wp.com/arcticnow.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/Ryan-Garcias-B-sample-positive-for-banned-substance.jpeg?resize=590%2C354&ssl=1 590w, https://i0.wp.com/arcticnow.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/Ryan-Garcias-B-sample-positive-for-banned-substance.jpeg?resize=400%2C240&ssl=1 400w, https://i0.wp.com/arcticnow.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/Ryan-Garcias-B-sample-positive-for-banned-substance.jpeg?zoom=2&resize=400%2C240&ssl=1 800w, https://i0.wp.com/arcticnow.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/Ryan-Garcias-B-sample-positive-for-banned-substance.jpeg?zoom=3&resize=400%2C240&ssl=1 1200w" sizes="(max-width: 400px) 100vw, 400px" /> <img width="80" height="80" src="https://i0.wp.com/arcticnow.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/Ryan-Garcias-B-sample-positive-for-banned-substance.jpeg?resize=80%2C80&ssl=1" class="mvp-mob-img wp-post-image" alt="Ryan Garcia's B-sample positive for banned substance" decoding="async" loading="lazy" srcset="https://i0.wp.com/arcticnow.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/Ryan-Garcias-B-sample-positive-for-banned-substance.jpeg?resize=150%2C150&ssl=1 150w, https://i0.wp.com/arcticnow.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/Ryan-Garcias-B-sample-positive-for-banned-substance.jpeg?resize=720%2C729&ssl=1 720w, https://i0.wp.com/arcticnow.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/Ryan-Garcias-B-sample-positive-for-banned-substance.jpeg?resize=80%2C80&ssl=1 80w, https://i0.wp.com/arcticnow.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/Ryan-Garcias-B-sample-positive-for-banned-substance.jpeg?zoom=3&resize=80%2C80&ssl=1 240w" sizes="(max-width: 80px) 100vw, 80px" /> </div><!--mvp-post-more-img--> <div class="mvp-post-more-text left relative"> <div class="mvp-cat-date-wrap left relative"> <span class="mvp-cd-cat left relative">News</span><span class="mvp-cd-date left relative">4 weeks ago</span> </div><!--mvp-cat-date-wrap--> <p>Ryan Garcia’s B-sample positive for banned substance</p> </div><!--mvp-post-more-text--> </li> </a> <a href="https://arcticnow.com/todays-google-doodle-celebrates-the-best-breakfast-food-chilaquiles/" rel="bookmark"> <li> <div class="mvp-post-more-img left relative"> <img width="400" height="240" src="https://i0.wp.com/arcticnow.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/Todays-Google-Doodle-Celebrates-The-Best-Breakfast-Food-Chilaquiles.jpg?resize=400%2C240&ssl=1" class="mvp-reg-img wp-post-image" alt="Today’s Google Doodle Celebrates The Best Breakfast Food, Chilaquiles" decoding="async" loading="lazy" srcset="https://i0.wp.com/arcticnow.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/Todays-Google-Doodle-Celebrates-The-Best-Breakfast-Food-Chilaquiles.jpg?resize=590%2C354&ssl=1 590w, https://i0.wp.com/arcticnow.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/Todays-Google-Doodle-Celebrates-The-Best-Breakfast-Food-Chilaquiles.jpg?resize=400%2C240&ssl=1 400w, https://i0.wp.com/arcticnow.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/Todays-Google-Doodle-Celebrates-The-Best-Breakfast-Food-Chilaquiles.jpg?zoom=2&resize=400%2C240&ssl=1 800w" sizes="(max-width: 400px) 100vw, 400px" /> <img width="80" height="80" src="https://i0.wp.com/arcticnow.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/Todays-Google-Doodle-Celebrates-The-Best-Breakfast-Food-Chilaquiles.jpg?resize=80%2C80&ssl=1" class="mvp-mob-img wp-post-image" alt="Today’s Google Doodle Celebrates The Best Breakfast Food, Chilaquiles" decoding="async" loading="lazy" srcset="https://i0.wp.com/arcticnow.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/Todays-Google-Doodle-Celebrates-The-Best-Breakfast-Food-Chilaquiles.jpg?resize=150%2C150&ssl=1 150w, https://i0.wp.com/arcticnow.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/Todays-Google-Doodle-Celebrates-The-Best-Breakfast-Food-Chilaquiles.jpg?resize=560%2C563&ssl=1 560w, https://i0.wp.com/arcticnow.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/Todays-Google-Doodle-Celebrates-The-Best-Breakfast-Food-Chilaquiles.jpg?resize=80%2C80&ssl=1 80w, https://i0.wp.com/arcticnow.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/Todays-Google-Doodle-Celebrates-The-Best-Breakfast-Food-Chilaquiles.jpg?zoom=3&resize=80%2C80&ssl=1 240w" sizes="(max-width: 80px) 100vw, 80px" /> </div><!--mvp-post-more-img--> <div class="mvp-post-more-text left relative"> <div class="mvp-cat-date-wrap left relative"> <span class="mvp-cd-cat left relative">News</span><span class="mvp-cd-date left relative">4 weeks ago</span> </div><!--mvp-cat-date-wrap--> <p>Today’s Google Doodle Celebrates The Best Breakfast Food, Chilaquiles</p> </div><!--mvp-post-more-text--> </li> </a> <a href="https://arcticnow.com/official-beetlejuice-beetlejuice-trailer-released/" rel="bookmark"> <li> <div class="mvp-post-more-img left relative"> <img width="400" height="240" src="https://i0.wp.com/arcticnow.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/Official-Beetlejuice-Beetlejuice-trailer-released.jpg?resize=400%2C240&ssl=1" class="mvp-reg-img wp-post-image" alt="Official 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' trailer released" decoding="async" loading="lazy" srcset="https://i0.wp.com/arcticnow.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/Official-Beetlejuice-Beetlejuice-trailer-released.jpg?resize=1000%2C600&ssl=1 1000w, https://i0.wp.com/arcticnow.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/Official-Beetlejuice-Beetlejuice-trailer-released.jpg?resize=590%2C354&ssl=1 590w, https://i0.wp.com/arcticnow.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/Official-Beetlejuice-Beetlejuice-trailer-released.jpg?resize=400%2C240&ssl=1 400w, https://i0.wp.com/arcticnow.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/Official-Beetlejuice-Beetlejuice-trailer-released.jpg?zoom=2&resize=400%2C240&ssl=1 800w, https://i0.wp.com/arcticnow.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/Official-Beetlejuice-Beetlejuice-trailer-released.jpg?zoom=3&resize=400%2C240&ssl=1 1200w" sizes="(max-width: 400px) 100vw, 400px" /> <img width="80" height="80" src="https://i0.wp.com/arcticnow.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/Official-Beetlejuice-Beetlejuice-trailer-released.jpg?resize=80%2C80&ssl=1" class="mvp-mob-img wp-post-image" alt="Official 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' trailer released" decoding="async" loading="lazy" srcset="https://i0.wp.com/arcticnow.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/Official-Beetlejuice-Beetlejuice-trailer-released.jpg?resize=150%2C150&ssl=1 150w, https://i0.wp.com/arcticnow.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/Official-Beetlejuice-Beetlejuice-trailer-released.jpg?resize=80%2C80&ssl=1 80w, https://i0.wp.com/arcticnow.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/Official-Beetlejuice-Beetlejuice-trailer-released.jpg?zoom=3&resize=80%2C80&ssl=1 240w" sizes="(max-width: 80px) 100vw, 80px" /> </div><!--mvp-post-more-img--> <div class="mvp-post-more-text left relative"> <div class="mvp-cat-date-wrap left relative"> <span class="mvp-cd-cat left relative">News</span><span class="mvp-cd-date left relative">4 weeks ago</span> </div><!--mvp-cat-date-wrap--> <p>Official ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’ trailer released</p> </div><!--mvp-post-more-text--> </li> </a> <a href="https://arcticnow.com/fulton-county-da-fani-willis-claims-victory-in-her-reelection-attempt/" rel="bookmark"> <li> <div class="mvp-post-more-img left relative"> <img width="400" height="240" src="https://i0.wp.com/arcticnow.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/1716469819_Fulton-County-DA-Fani-Willis-claims-victory-in-her-reelection.jpg?resize=400%2C240&ssl=1" class="mvp-reg-img wp-post-image" alt="Fulton County DA Fani Willis claims victory in her reelection attempt" decoding="async" loading="lazy" srcset="https://i0.wp.com/arcticnow.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/1716469819_Fulton-County-DA-Fani-Willis-claims-victory-in-her-reelection.jpg?resize=1000%2C600&ssl=1 1000w, https://i0.wp.com/arcticnow.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/1716469819_Fulton-County-DA-Fani-Willis-claims-victory-in-her-reelection.jpg?resize=590%2C354&ssl=1 590w, https://i0.wp.com/arcticnow.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/1716469819_Fulton-County-DA-Fani-Willis-claims-victory-in-her-reelection.jpg?resize=400%2C240&ssl=1 400w, https://i0.wp.com/arcticnow.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/1716469819_Fulton-County-DA-Fani-Willis-claims-victory-in-her-reelection.jpg?zoom=2&resize=400%2C240&ssl=1 800w, https://i0.wp.com/arcticnow.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/1716469819_Fulton-County-DA-Fani-Willis-claims-victory-in-her-reelection.jpg?zoom=3&resize=400%2C240&ssl=1 1200w" sizes="(max-width: 400px) 100vw, 400px" /> <img width="80" height="80" src="https://i0.wp.com/arcticnow.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/1716469819_Fulton-County-DA-Fani-Willis-claims-victory-in-her-reelection.jpg?resize=80%2C80&ssl=1" class="mvp-mob-img wp-post-image" alt="Fulton County DA Fani Willis claims victory in her reelection attempt" decoding="async" loading="lazy" srcset="https://i0.wp.com/arcticnow.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/1716469819_Fulton-County-DA-Fani-Willis-claims-victory-in-her-reelection.jpg?resize=150%2C150&ssl=1 150w, https://i0.wp.com/arcticnow.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/1716469819_Fulton-County-DA-Fani-Willis-claims-victory-in-her-reelection.jpg?resize=720%2C720&ssl=1 720w, https://i0.wp.com/arcticnow.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/1716469819_Fulton-County-DA-Fani-Willis-claims-victory-in-her-reelection.jpg?resize=80%2C80&ssl=1 80w, https://i0.wp.com/arcticnow.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/1716469819_Fulton-County-DA-Fani-Willis-claims-victory-in-her-reelection.jpg?zoom=3&resize=80%2C80&ssl=1 240w" sizes="(max-width: 80px) 100vw, 80px" /> </div><!--mvp-post-more-img--> <div class="mvp-post-more-text left relative"> <div class="mvp-cat-date-wrap left relative"> <span class="mvp-cd-cat left relative">News</span><span class="mvp-cd-date left relative">4 weeks ago</span> </div><!--mvp-cat-date-wrap--> <p>Fulton County DA Fani Willis claims victory in her reelection attempt</p> </div><!--mvp-post-more-text--> </li> </a> <a href="https://arcticnow.com/all-free-wuthering-waves-redemption-codes-and-how-to-redeem-in-game-goodies/" rel="bookmark"> <li> <div class="mvp-post-more-img left relative"> <img width="400" height="240" src="https://i0.wp.com/arcticnow.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/1716602154_All-free-Wuthering-Waves-redemption-codes-and-how-to-redeem.jpg?resize=400%2C240&ssl=1" class="mvp-reg-img wp-post-image" alt="Wuthering Waves flying bird and city." decoding="async" loading="lazy" srcset="https://i0.wp.com/arcticnow.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/1716602154_All-free-Wuthering-Waves-redemption-codes-and-how-to-redeem.jpg?resize=1000%2C600&ssl=1 1000w, https://i0.wp.com/arcticnow.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/1716602154_All-free-Wuthering-Waves-redemption-codes-and-how-to-redeem.jpg?resize=590%2C354&ssl=1 590w, https://i0.wp.com/arcticnow.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/1716602154_All-free-Wuthering-Waves-redemption-codes-and-how-to-redeem.jpg?resize=400%2C240&ssl=1 400w, https://i0.wp.com/arcticnow.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/1716602154_All-free-Wuthering-Waves-redemption-codes-and-how-to-redeem.jpg?zoom=2&resize=400%2C240&ssl=1 800w, https://i0.wp.com/arcticnow.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/1716602154_All-free-Wuthering-Waves-redemption-codes-and-how-to-redeem.jpg?zoom=3&resize=400%2C240&ssl=1 1200w" sizes="(max-width: 400px) 100vw, 400px" /> <img width="80" height="80" src="https://i0.wp.com/arcticnow.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/1716602154_All-free-Wuthering-Waves-redemption-codes-and-how-to-redeem.jpg?resize=80%2C80&ssl=1" class="mvp-mob-img wp-post-image" alt="Wuthering Waves flying bird and city." decoding="async" loading="lazy" srcset="https://i0.wp.com/arcticnow.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/1716602154_All-free-Wuthering-Waves-redemption-codes-and-how-to-redeem.jpg?resize=150%2C150&ssl=1 150w, https://i0.wp.com/arcticnow.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/1716602154_All-free-Wuthering-Waves-redemption-codes-and-how-to-redeem.jpg?resize=80%2C80&ssl=1 80w, https://i0.wp.com/arcticnow.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/1716602154_All-free-Wuthering-Waves-redemption-codes-and-how-to-redeem.jpg?zoom=3&resize=80%2C80&ssl=1 240w" sizes="(max-width: 80px) 100vw, 80px" /> </div><!--mvp-post-more-img--> <div class="mvp-post-more-text left relative"> <div class="mvp-cat-date-wrap left relative"> <span class="mvp-cd-cat left relative">News</span><span class="mvp-cd-date left relative">3 weeks ago</span> </div><!--mvp-cat-date-wrap--> <p>All free Wuthering Waves redemption codes and how to redeem in-game goodies</p> </div><!--mvp-post-more-text--> </li> </a> <a href="https://arcticnow.com/nba-playoffs-timberwolves-vs-nuggets-game-7-updates-score-highlights-analysis/" rel="bookmark"> <li> <div class="mvp-post-more-img left relative"> <img width="400" height="240" src="https://i0.wp.com/arcticnow.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/1716322830_NBA-playoffs-Timberwolves-vs-Nuggets-Game-7-updates-score-highlights.jpeg?resize=400%2C240&ssl=1" class="mvp-reg-img wp-post-image" alt="NBA playoffs: Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Game 7 updates, score, highlights, analysis" decoding="async" loading="lazy" srcset="https://i0.wp.com/arcticnow.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/1716322830_NBA-playoffs-Timberwolves-vs-Nuggets-Game-7-updates-score-highlights.jpeg?resize=1000%2C600&ssl=1 1000w, https://i0.wp.com/arcticnow.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/1716322830_NBA-playoffs-Timberwolves-vs-Nuggets-Game-7-updates-score-highlights.jpeg?resize=590%2C354&ssl=1 590w, https://i0.wp.com/arcticnow.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/1716322830_NBA-playoffs-Timberwolves-vs-Nuggets-Game-7-updates-score-highlights.jpeg?resize=400%2C240&ssl=1 400w, https://i0.wp.com/arcticnow.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/1716322830_NBA-playoffs-Timberwolves-vs-Nuggets-Game-7-updates-score-highlights.jpeg?zoom=2&resize=400%2C240&ssl=1 800w, https://i0.wp.com/arcticnow.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/1716322830_NBA-playoffs-Timberwolves-vs-Nuggets-Game-7-updates-score-highlights.jpeg?zoom=3&resize=400%2C240&ssl=1 1200w" sizes="(max-width: 400px) 100vw, 400px" /> <img width="80" height="80" src="https://i0.wp.com/arcticnow.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/1716322830_NBA-playoffs-Timberwolves-vs-Nuggets-Game-7-updates-score-highlights.jpeg?resize=80%2C80&ssl=1" class="mvp-mob-img wp-post-image" alt="NBA playoffs: Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Game 7 updates, score, highlights, analysis" decoding="async" loading="lazy" srcset="https://i0.wp.com/arcticnow.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/1716322830_NBA-playoffs-Timberwolves-vs-Nuggets-Game-7-updates-score-highlights.jpeg?resize=150%2C150&ssl=1 150w, https://i0.wp.com/arcticnow.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/1716322830_NBA-playoffs-Timberwolves-vs-Nuggets-Game-7-updates-score-highlights.jpeg?resize=80%2C80&ssl=1 80w, https://i0.wp.com/arcticnow.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/1716322830_NBA-playoffs-Timberwolves-vs-Nuggets-Game-7-updates-score-highlights.jpeg?zoom=3&resize=80%2C80&ssl=1 240w" sizes="(max-width: 80px) 100vw, 80px" /> </div><!--mvp-post-more-img--> <div class="mvp-post-more-text left relative"> <div class="mvp-cat-date-wrap left relative"> <span class="mvp-cd-cat left relative">News</span><span class="mvp-cd-date left relative">4 weeks ago</span> </div><!--mvp-cat-date-wrap--> <p>NBA playoffs: Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Game 7 updates, score, highlights, analysis</p> </div><!--mvp-post-more-text--> </li> </a> </ul> </div><!--mvp-post-more-wrap--> </div><!--mvp-main-box--> </div><!--mvp-article-cont--> </article><!--mvp-article-wrap--> </div><!--mvp-main-body-wrap--> <footer id="mvp-foot-wrap" class="left relative"> <div id="mvp-foot-top" class="left relative"> <div class="mvp-main-box"> <div id="mvp-foot-logo" class="left relative"> <a href="https://arcticnow.com/"><img src="https://arcticnow.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/03/Highcompressed_1597803860.png" alt="ArcticNow: Breaking News, Top Stories & Latest News" data-rjs="2" /></a> </div><!--mvp-foot-logo--> <div id="mvp-foot-soc" class="left relative"> <ul class="mvp-foot-soc-list left relative"> </ul> </div><!--mvp-foot-soc--> <div id="mvp-foot-menu-wrap" class="left relative"> <div id="mvp-foot-menu" class="left relative"> <div class="menu-footer-container"><ul id="menu-footer" class="menu"><li id="menu-item-77" class="menu-item menu-item-type-post_type menu-item-object-page menu-item-77"><a href="https://arcticnow.com/about-us/">About</a></li> <li id="menu-item-78" class="menu-item menu-item-type-post_type menu-item-object-page menu-item-78"><a href="https://arcticnow.com/blog-comment-policy/">Blog Comments Policy</a></li> <li id="menu-item-79" class="menu-item menu-item-type-post_type menu-item-object-page menu-item-79"><a href="https://arcticnow.com/contact-us/">Contact</a></li> <li id="menu-item-80" class="menu-item menu-item-type-post_type menu-item-object-page menu-item-80"><a href="https://arcticnow.com/cookie-privacy-policy/">Cookie Policy</a></li> <li id="menu-item-81" class="menu-item menu-item-type-post_type menu-item-object-page menu-item-81"><a href="https://arcticnow.com/disclaimer/">Disclaimer</a></li> <li id="menu-item-82" class="menu-item menu-item-type-post_type menu-item-object-page menu-item-82"><a href="https://arcticnow.com/dmca/">DMCA</a></li> <li id="menu-item-83" class="menu-item menu-item-type-post_type menu-item-object-page menu-item-83"><a href="https://arcticnow.com/dmca-removal-request/">DMCA Removal Request</a></li> <li id="menu-item-84" class="menu-item menu-item-type-post_type menu-item-object-page menu-item-84"><a href="https://arcticnow.com/privacy-policy/">Privacy Policy</a></li> <li id="menu-item-85" class="menu-item menu-item-type-post_type menu-item-object-page menu-item-85"><a href="https://arcticnow.com/terms-and-conditions/">Terms</a></li> <li id="menu-item-86" class="menu-item menu-item-type-post_type menu-item-object-page menu-item-86"><a href="https://arcticnow.com/write-for-us/">Write for Us</a></li> </ul></div> </div><!--mvp-foot-menu--> </div><!--mvp-foot-menu-wrap--> </div><!--mvp-main-box--> </div><!--mvp-foot-top--> <div id="mvp-foot-bot" class="left relative"> <div class="mvp-main-box"> <div id="mvp-foot-copy" class="left relative"> <p>Copyright © 2017 Arcticnow.com</p> </div><!--mvp-foot-copy--> </div><!--mvp-main-box--> </div><!--mvp-foot-bot--> </footer> </div><!--mvp-site-main--> </div><!--mvp-site-wall--> </div><!--mvp-site--> <div class="mvp-fly-top back-to-top"> <i class="fa fa-angle-up fa-3"></i> </div><!--mvp-fly-top--> <div class="mvp-fly-fade mvp-fly-but-click"> </div><!--mvp-fly-fade--> <script type="text/javascript" id="social_warfare_script-js-extra"> /* <![CDATA[ */ var socialWarfare = {"addons":[],"post_id":"6635","variables":{"emphasizeIcons":false,"powered_by_toggle":false,"affiliate_link":"https:\/\/warfareplugins.com"},"floatBeforeContent":""}; /* ]]> */ </script> <script type="text/javascript" src="https://arcticnow.com/wp-content/plugins/social-warfare/assets/js/script.min.js?ver=4.4.6.3" id="social_warfare_script-js"></script> <script type="text/javascript" src="https://arcticnow.com/wp-content/themes/zox-news/js/mvpcustom.js?ver=6.5.4" id="mvp-custom-js"></script> <script type="text/javascript" id="mvp-custom-js-after"> /* <![CDATA[ */ jQuery(document).ready(function($) { var leaderHeight = $("#mvp-leader-wrap").outerHeight(); var navHeight = $("#mvp-main-head-wrap").outerHeight(); var headerHeight = navHeight + leaderHeight; var previousScroll = 0; $(window).scroll(function(event){ var scroll = $(this).scrollTop(); if ( typeof leaderHeight !== "undefined" ) { if ($(window).scrollTop() > headerHeight){ $("#mvp-main-nav-small").addClass("mvp-nav-small-fixed"); $("#mvp-main-body-wrap").css("margin-top", navHeight ); } else { $("#mvp-main-nav-small").removeClass("mvp-nav-small-fixed"); $("#mvp-main-body-wrap").css("margin-top","0"); } if ($(window).scrollTop() > headerHeight + 50){ $("#mvp-main-nav-small").addClass("mvp-fixed"); $("#mvp-main-nav-small").addClass("mvp-fixed-shadow"); $(".mvp-fly-top").addClass("mvp-to-top"); if(scroll < previousScroll) { $("#mvp-main-nav-small").removeClass("mvp-soc-mob-up"); $("#mvp-soc-mob-wrap").removeClass("mvp-soc-mob-up"); $(".mvp-drop-nav-title").removeClass("mvp-nav-small-post"); $(".mvp-nav-menu").show(); } else { $("#mvp-main-nav-small").addClass("mvp-soc-mob-up"); $("#mvp-soc-mob-wrap").addClass("mvp-soc-mob-up"); $(".mvp-drop-nav-title").addClass("mvp-nav-small-post"); $(".mvp-nav-menu").hide(); } } else { $("#mvp-main-nav-small").removeClass("mvp-fixed"); $("#mvp-main-nav-small").removeClass("mvp-fixed-shadow"); $(".mvp-fly-top").removeClass("mvp-to-top"); } } else { if ($(window).scrollTop() > navHeight){ $("#mvp-main-nav-small").addClass("mvp-nav-small-fixed"); $("#mvp-main-body-wrap").css("margin-top", navHeight ); } else { $("#mvp-main-nav-small").removeClass("mvp-nav-small-fixed"); $("#mvp-main-body-wrap").css("margin-top","0"); } if ($(window).scrollTop() > navHeight + 50){ $("#mvp-main-nav-small").addClass("mvp-fixed"); $("#mvp-main-nav-small").addClass("mvp-fixed-shadow"); $(".mvp-fly-top").addClass("mvp-to-top"); if(scroll < previousScroll) { $("#mvp-main-nav-small").removeClass("mvp-soc-mob-up"); $("#mvp-soc-mob-wrap").removeClass("mvp-soc-mob-up"); $(".mvp-drop-nav-title").removeClass("mvp-nav-small-post"); $(".mvp-nav-menu").show(); } else { $("#mvp-main-nav-small").addClass("mvp-soc-mob-up"); $("#mvp-soc-mob-wrap").addClass("mvp-soc-mob-up"); $(".mvp-drop-nav-title").addClass("mvp-nav-small-post"); $(".mvp-nav-menu").hide(); } } else { $("#mvp-main-nav-small").removeClass("mvp-fixed"); $("#mvp-main-nav-small").removeClass("mvp-fixed-shadow"); $(".mvp-fly-top").removeClass("mvp-to-top"); } } previousScroll = scroll; }); }); jQuery(document).ready(function($) { // Video Post Scroll $(window).on("scroll.video", function(event){ var scrollTop = $(window).scrollTop(); var elementOffset = $("#mvp-content-wrap").offset().top; var distance = (elementOffset - scrollTop); var aboveHeight = $("#mvp-video-embed-wrap").outerHeight(); if ($(window).scrollTop() > distance + aboveHeight + screen.height){ $("#mvp-video-embed-cont").addClass("mvp-vid-fixed"); $("#mvp-video-embed-wrap").addClass("mvp-vid-height"); $(".mvp-video-close").show(); } else { $("#mvp-video-embed-cont").removeClass("mvp-vid-fixed"); $("#mvp-video-embed-wrap").removeClass("mvp-vid-height"); $(".mvp-video-close").hide(); } }); $(".mvp-video-close").on("click", function(){ $("#mvp-video-embed-cont").removeClass("mvp-vid-fixed"); $("#mvp-video-embed-wrap").removeClass("mvp-vid-height"); $(".mvp-video-close").hide(); $(window).off("scroll.video"); }); }); jQuery(document).ready(function($) { // Mobile Social Buttons More $(".mvp-soc-mob-right").on("click", function(){ $("#mvp-soc-mob-wrap").toggleClass("mvp-soc-mob-more"); }); }); jQuery(document).ready(function($) { $(".menu-item-has-children a").click(function(event){ event.stopPropagation(); }); $(".menu-item-has-children").click(function(){ $(this).addClass("toggled"); if($(".menu-item-has-children").hasClass("toggled")) { $(this).children("ul").toggle(); $(".mvp-fly-nav-menu").getNiceScroll().resize(); } $(this).toggleClass("tog-minus"); return false; }); // Main Menu Scroll $(".mvp-fly-nav-menu").niceScroll({cursorcolor:"#888",cursorwidth: 7,cursorborder: 0,zindex:999999}); }); jQuery(document).ready(function($) { $(".infinite-content").infinitescroll({ navSelector: ".mvp-nav-links", nextSelector: ".mvp-nav-links a:first", itemSelector: ".infinite-post", errorCallback: function(){ $(".mvp-inf-more-but").css("display", "none") } }); $(window).unbind(".infscr"); $(".mvp-inf-more-but").click(function(){ $(".infinite-content").infinitescroll("retrieve"); return false; }); if ($(".mvp-nav-links a").length) { $(".mvp-inf-more-but").css("display","inline-block"); } else { $(".mvp-inf-more-but").css("display","none"); } }); /* ]]> */ </script> <script type="text/javascript" src="https://arcticnow.com/wp-content/themes/zox-news/js/scripts.js?ver=6.5.4" id="zoxnews-js"></script> <script type="text/javascript" src="https://arcticnow.com/wp-content/themes/zox-news/js/retina.js?ver=6.5.4" id="retina-js"></script> <script type="text/javascript" src="https://arcticnow.com/wp-content/themes/zox-news/js/flexslider.js?ver=6.5.4" id="flexslider-js"></script> <script type="text/javascript" src="https://arcticnow.com/wp-content/themes/zox-news/js/jquery.infinitescroll.min.js?ver=6.5.4" id="infinitescroll-js"></script> <script type="text/javascript" src="https://c0.wp.com/c/6.5.4/wp-includes/js/comment-reply.min.js" id="comment-reply-js" async="async" data-wp-strategy="async"></script> <script type="text/javascript" src="https://stats.wp.com/e-202425.js" id="jetpack-stats-js" data-wp-strategy="defer"></script> <script type="text/javascript" id="jetpack-stats-js-after"> /* <![CDATA[ */ _stq = window._stq || []; _stq.push([ "view", JSON.parse("{\"v\":\"ext\",\"blog\":\"177263981\",\"post\":\"6635\",\"tz\":\"5.5\",\"srv\":\"arcticnow.com\",\"j\":\"1:13.5\"}") ]); _stq.push([ "clickTrackerInit", "177263981", "6635" ]); /* ]]> */ </script> <script type="text/javascript"> var swp_nonce = "83f507bd70";var swpFloatBeforeContent = false; var swp_ajax_url = "https://arcticnow.com/wp-admin/admin-ajax.php"; var swp_post_id = "6635";var swpClickTracking = false;</script></body> </html><!-- Performance optimized by Redis Object Cache. Learn more: https://wprediscache.com Retrieved 8769 objects (1,005 KB) from Redis using PhpRedis (v6.0.2). --> <!--Cached using Nginx-Helper on 2024-06-18 12:57:12. It took 125 queries executed in 0.986 seconds.--> <!--Visit http://wordpress.org/extend/plugins/nginx-helper/faq/ for more details--><script data-cfasync="false" src="/cdn-cgi/scripts/5c5dd728/cloudflare-static/email-decode.min.js"></script>