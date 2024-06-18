Police respond to Round Rock Juneteenth shooting

UPDATE, 6/17/24, 11:48 a.m.:

CURRENT PARK STATUS: Open to the general public.

The Spherical Rock Police Division has recognized the 2 victims who died on Saturday, June 15, 2024, following a capturing at Previous Settlers Park.

At roughly 10:50 p.m., officers responded to a capturing at Previous Settlers Park after an altercation between two teams throughout Spherical Rock’s annual Juneteenth celebration. The incident resulted in two fatalities and 14 accidents.

The deceased victims have been recognized as 33-year-old Lyndsey Vicknair from Manor and 54-year-old Ara Duke from Pflugerville. Neither sufferer was concerned within the altercation.

“Our hearts are heavy as we mourn the tragic lack of harmless lives and the accidents sustained by a number of others in Saturday’s mindless act of violence. Our deepest condolences exit to the households affected by this tragedy. We’re dedicated to making sure the protection and well-being of our neighborhood and can work tirelessly to carry these accountable to justice,” stated Chief Allen Banks. “Collectively, we are going to stand robust and assist each other throughout this tough time for our neighborhood.”

Spherical Rock detectives are at the moment interviewing witnesses, analyzing proof, and pursuing leads on this ongoing investigation. Extra info will probably be offered because it turns into out there.

Anybody with information or info is requested to contact Detective Maio at 512-341-3135 or e mail [email protected]. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) is providing a $5,000 reward for info resulting in the arrest of the suspect or suspects concerned on this incident.

As well as, the Spherical Rock Police Division is requesting the general public to add any pictures or video proof utilizing the hyperlink beneath:

UPDATE, 6/16/24, 6 p.m.:

Spherical Rock Police have confirmed that 14 victims had been transported to native hospitals with gunshot wounds, and two had been declared deceased on the scene following a capturing at Previous Settlers Park throughout Spherical Rock’s annual Juneteenth celebration on Saturday, June fifteenth. The Spherical Rock Police Division is actively trying to find a suspect in reference to the capturing. The suspect is described as a black male with a skinny construct, roughly 5 ft 7 inches tall, quick dreadlocks, and sporting a white hoodie on the time of the incident. Anybody with info relating to the whereabouts of the suspect or who might have witnessed the incident is requested to contact Detective Maio at 512-341-3135 or e mail [email protected]. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) is providing a $5,000 reward for info resulting in the arrest of the suspect or suspects concerned on this incident.

Spherical Rock police are investigating a capturing incident Saturday night time that left two folks useless and a number of others injured throughout a Juneteenth celebration at 1371 Harrell Parkway, inside Previous Settlers Park in Spherical Rock.

CURRENT PARK STATUS: Any actions or occasions scheduled at Previous Settlers Park the morning of Sunday, June 16 are cancelled because of the ongoing investigation.

At about 10:50 p.m., the capturing started throughout an altercation between two teams on the occasion, Spherical Rock Police Chief Allen Banks stated. Two folks died because of the incident, and a number of injured bystanders had been transported to space hospitals, Chief Banks stated throughout a information briefing early Sunday morning.

The victims weren’t a part of the altercation, Chief Banks stated. Extra details about the victims will not be but out there.

Chief Banks reported that cops and members of the Spherical Rock Hearth Division instantly responded and rendered medical support to the victims. “I’d wish to thank the cops and the Hearth Division for his or her fast actions,” he stated. “I’ve little question that their fast actions in rendering support to the victims saved lives.”

These instantly concerned within the incident instantly fled. Police do not need any suspects in custody and are trying to find suspects throughout this ongoing investigation.

“It’s unlucky that we had been right here celebrating an exquisite occasion and we’ve got a tragedy that occurs,” he stated. “My ideas and my prayers exit to the victims. My condolences exit to the households of the deceased.”

If anybody has video or details about this incident, please notify the Spherical Rock Police Division at 512-218-5500.

Chief Banks additionally thanked the Williamson County Sheriff’s Workplace, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and EMS responders from Williamson and Austin-Travis counties for his or her assist in the course of the preliminary response to the incident.

Extra info will probably be launched because it turns into out there.

Press convention — Sunday, June 16 at 2:30 a.m. (Courtesy of KVUE)