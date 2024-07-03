Polk State closed July 4-7 for Independence Day, registration continues

Polk State Faculty might be closed from July 4 by way of July 7 for the Independence Day vacation. Open registration will proceed to happen within the Polk Portal for the Fall 2024 Semester.

The Faculty will reopen on July 8. Fall lessons begin on August 12.

College students who’re presently enrolled at Polk State can register for lessons within the Polk Portal. The Polk Portal replaces Passport; nonetheless, all college students nonetheless have entry to Passport, which can be utilized to overview diploma audits.

Potential college students ought to submit a free, on-line software to Polk State at www.polk.edu/admission-aid.

People who want help could e-mail:

Extra details about the Polk Portal and registration for the Fall 2024 Semester is on the market by clicking right here.