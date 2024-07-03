News
Polk State closed July 4-7 for Independence Day, registration continues
Polk State Faculty might be closed from July 4 by way of July 7 for the Independence Day vacation. Open registration will proceed to happen within the Polk Portal for the Fall 2024 Semester.
The Faculty will reopen on July 8. Fall lessons begin on August 12.
College students who’re presently enrolled at Polk State can register for lessons within the Polk Portal. The Polk Portal replaces Passport; nonetheless, all college students nonetheless have entry to Passport, which can be utilized to overview diploma audits.
Potential college students ought to submit a free, on-line software to Polk State at www.polk.edu/admission-aid.
People who want help could e-mail:
Extra details about the Polk Portal and registration for the Fall 2024 Semester is on the market by clicking right here.
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
India Election Results: Live Updates
-
News4 weeks ago
Chad Daybell sentenced to death in ‘doomsday’ murders case
-
News4 weeks ago
Berkshire Hathaway: NYSE says glitch that showed stock down 99.97% has been resolved
-
News4 weeks ago
‘Bridgerton’ Season 3, Part 2 Trailer: Tensions Arise for Polin
-
News4 weeks ago
India election results 2024: Modi’s BJP ahead but opposition makes inroads
-
News4 weeks ago
Kylian Mbappé joins Real Madrid after years of speculation
-
News4 weeks ago
Giant, venomous flying spiders are invading the U.S. But don’t panic
-
News4 weeks ago
CKD, ESKD Predictors Identified in Children With Lupus Nephritis