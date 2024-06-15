Pope Francis to meet President Biden at G7 meeting in Italy

VATICAN CITY (CNS) — Pope Francis is scheduled to sit down down with U.S. President Joe Biden and eight different heads of state in a collection of personal bilateral conferences through the Group of Seven (G7) summit being held in southern Italy June 13-15, based on a scheduled printed by the Vatican Secretariat of State.

The pope will even handle authorities leaders and representatives of European and worldwide organizations throughout an “outreach” dialogue on synthetic intelligence June 14, and he’ll meet privately with the pinnacle of the Worldwide Financial Fund.

The pope is scheduled to reach by helicopter in Borgo Egnazia within the Puglia area at 12:30 p.m. native time June 14. He will likely be welcomed by Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni as Italy is internet hosting the annual summit this 12 months.

Pope Francis will then maintain his first collection of bilateral conferences with: Kristalina Georgieva, managing director of the Worldwide Financial Fund; Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy; French President Emmanuel Macron; and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

After delivering a speech through the session dedicated to synthetic intelligence, the pope will maintain a ultimate collection of bilateral talks with: Kenyan President William Ruto; Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi; Biden; Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva; Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan; and Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune.

On the Salesian College in Rome final Tuesday, June 4, the pope advised journalists, “On the G7 we are going to talk about synthetic intelligence but in addition about peace.” He additionally remarked to some associates that “we should talk about pure intelligence earlier than we talk about synthetic intelligence.”

The pope is scheduled to depart earlier than 8 p.m. native time to return to the Vatican after 9 p.m.

The G7 is made up of the USA, Japan, Canada, Germany, France, Italy and Nice Britain. The European Union additionally takes half in all discussions via its delegates: the presidents of each the European Council and the European Fee.

The host nation normally invitations different leaders to participate in a few of the G7 classes and this 12 months, Pope Francis, King Abdullah II of Jordan and the leaders of Argentina, the United Arab Emirates, Tunisia, Mauritania and different nations have been scheduled to attend.

Though President Javier Milei of Argentina will likely be current as a visitor on the G7 assembly, America has realized he didn’t request a bilateral assembly with the pope. The 2 had a personal dialog within the Vatican on Feb. 12 after the canonization of Argentina’s first girl saint, Mama Antula.

“That is the primary time a Pontiff is collaborating within the work of the Group of Seven and this will solely deliver status to Italy and your entire @G7,” Meloni wrote on X April 26 in a posting that included a video announcement.

Within the video, she known as synthetic intelligence “the best anthropological problem of our time,” and one requiring authorized mechanisms to make sure it’s “human-centered and human-controlled.”

The prime minister stated that in discussing the problem, she would really like the federal government leaders to learn from the moral reflections that the Vatican has been selling since 2020 with its “Rome Name for AI Ethics,” a challenge coordinated by the Pontifical Academy for Life that has been signed by high leaders of Microsoft, IBM, Cisco and different main gamers within the area.

America’s Vatican correspondent, Gerard O’Connell, contributed to this report.