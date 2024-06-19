Portugal vs. Czechia prediction, odds, time: UEFA Euro 2024 picks, June 18 best bets by proven soccer expert

Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal start the hunt for his or her second title in three editions of the event after they face Czechia of their Group F opener of UEFA Euro 2024 at Pink Bull Enviornment in Leipzig, Germany on Tuesday. This 12 months’s competitors figures to be the final for the 39-year-old Ronaldo, who helped information Portugal to their first Euro championship in 2016. The famous person ahead is the event’s all-time main scorer with 14 objectives and shared first place in objectives in each 2012 (three) and 2020 (5). Czechia gained their lone Euro title in 1976 and boast an offense led by ahead Patrik Schick, who matched Ronaldo within the final version of the event with 5 objectives.

Kickoff is ready for 3 p.m. ET. The Portuguese are -210 favorites (danger $210 to win $100) within the newest Portugal vs. Czechia odds, whereas the Czechs are +550 underdogs. A 90-minute draw is priced at +340 and the over/beneath for whole objectives scored is 2.5. Earlier than locking in any Czechia vs. Portugal picks, you could see what confirmed SportsLine soccer insider Jon “Buckets” Eimer has to say.

Portugal vs. Czechia cash line: Portugal -210, Czechia +550, Draw +340

Portugal vs. Czechia over/beneath: 2.5 objectives

Portugal vs. Czechia unfold: Portugal -1.5 (+140)

POR: Have reached the knockout stage in every of the final seven Euro tournaments

CZE: Have superior to at the very least the quarterfinals in 4 of their seven Euro appearances as an unbiased nation

Why it’s best to again Portugal

Ronaldo proved he hasn’t misplaced his scoring contact as he was second amongst all gamers throughout Euro 2024 Qualifying with 10 objectives in 9 matches. He registered 4 braces and was held with out a purpose solely 3 times in that span. Ronaldo enters the event in robust type as properly, scoring a pair of objectives in Portugal’s 3-0 victory in opposition to Eire final week in a global pleasant.

The Portuguese have outscored Czechia 10-1 whereas successful every of their final 4 conferences, with Ronaldo changing in two of the contests. One other offensive menace for Portugal is midfielder Bruno Fernandes, who netted six objectives and added eight assists throughout qualifying. The 29-year-old has scored in seven of his final 12 video games for the nationwide group, amassing 9 objectives over that stretch. See which group to select right here.

Why it’s best to again Czechia

The Czechs have been stable at each ends of the pitch throughout their present successful streak as they’ve outscored their opponents 16-4. Antonin Barak enters Euro 2024 on a torrid stretch, changing in three of his final 4 contests. In Czechia’s previous two video games, the 29-year-old midfielder opened the scoring in a 7-1 rout of Malta and transformed a penalty within the eighth minute of additional time in opposition to North Macedonia to interrupt a 1-1 impasse.

Patrik Schick is the highest offensive menace for the Czechs with 19 objectives in 38 matches. The 28-year-old ahead additionally transformed within the membership’s victory in opposition to North Macedonia final week. Schick shared the Euro 2020 lead with Ronaldo as he additionally amassed 5 objectives, registering a brace in Czechia’s group-stage opener in opposition to Scotland and scoring as soon as in three of the group’s different 4 matches within the event. See which group to select right here.

