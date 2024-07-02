Connect with us

Portugal vs. Slovenia highlights: Portugal advances on penalties after 0-0 draw

1 day ago

Cristiano Ronaldo had a troublesome day, lacking numerous shot makes an attempt, together with a penalty kick that was saved by Slovenia’s Jan Oblak in additional time. Ronaldo was emotional after the save, however obtained redemption in Portugal’s first strive of the penalty shootout, setting the tone for a fast 3-0 victory to advance to the quarterfinals with assist from goalkeeper Diogo Costa. 

Reside Protection for this has ended

6:00p ET

Portugal advances in penalties!

5:27p ET

Ronaldo overcome with emotion

5:20p ET

Oblak saves it!!

5:10p ET

Slovenia on the transfer

5:00p ET

Ronaldo stopped!

4:58p ET

One other free kick miss

4:33p ET

Lightning strike

4:10p ET

Slovenia on the counter

4:00p ET

Missed the free strive!

3:51p ET

The header goes awry

3:46p ET

Arrange completely

3:24p ET

Ronaldo turned away

Reside Protection for this started on 2:53p ET

