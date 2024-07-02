6:00p ET
News
Portugal vs. Slovenia highlights: Portugal advances on penalties after 0-0 draw
Cristiano Ronaldo had a troublesome day, lacking numerous shot makes an attempt, together with a penalty kick that was saved by Slovenia’s Jan Oblak in additional time. Ronaldo was emotional after the save, however obtained redemption in Portugal’s first strive of the penalty shootout, setting the tone for a fast 3-0 victory to advance to the quarterfinals with assist from goalkeeper Diogo Costa.
5:27p ET
Ronaldo overcome with emotion
5:20p ET
Oblak saves it!!
5:10p ET
Slovenia on the transfer
5:00p ET
Ronaldo stopped!
4:58p ET
One other free kick miss
4:33p ET
Lightning strike
4:10p ET
Slovenia on the counter
4:00p ET
Missed the free strive!
3:51p ET
The header goes awry
3:46p ET
Arrange completely
3:24p ET
Ronaldo turned away
