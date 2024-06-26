Post Malone Hits The Road For F-1 Trillion Tour

Tickets Accessible Beginning Wednesday, June 26 with Citi Presale

Normal Onsale Begins Monday, July 1 at 10am Native at LiveNation.com

June 25, 2024 – In the present day, 9x diamond-certified GRAMMY® Award-nominated international celebrity Put up Malone pronounces his F-1 Trillion Tour, a momentous 21 present outing with stadium, competition, and amphitheater performances across the U.S.

Final week, Put up launched “Pour Me A Drink” that includes Blake Shelton, whereas additionally saying that his debut nation album F-1 Trillion will probably be out on August sixteenth. His first single off the upcoming album and mega-smash “I Had Some Assist” with Morgan Wallen is continuous to dominate the charts. Upon launch, it crash landed at #1 on the Billboard Scorching 100, tallying “the best weekly gross sales and streams since 2020” and remained at #1 for 5 consecutive weeks, rising as “the longest operating primary tune of 2024.”

This tour follows ‘If Y’all Weren’t Right here, I’d Be Crying’ run final yr, his extremely profitable trek throughout the US and Canada. Produced by Stay Nation, the 2024 outing kicks off on September 8 at Salt Lake Metropolis’s Utah First Credit score Union Amphitheatre, making stops at Fenway Park, Hersheypark Stadium, Credit score One Stadium and extra earlier than wrapping up in Nashville at Nissan Stadium on October 19.

Put up shares, “I like y’all so very a lot and I’m so excited to get out and play new music for you.”

TICKETS: Tickets will probably be obtainable beginning with a Citi presale (particulars beneath) starting Wednesday, June 26 at 10am native time. Further presales will run all through the week forward of the overall onsale starting Monday, July 1 at 10am native time on livenation.com

PRESALE: Citi is the official card of the Put up Malone tour. Citi cardmembers could have entry to presale tickets starting Wednesday, June 26 at 10am native time till Sunday, June 30 at 11:59pm native time via the Citi Leisure program. For full presale particulars go to www.citientertainment.com.

VIP: The tour may also provide quite a lot of totally different VIP packages and experiences for followers to take their live performance expertise to the subsequent degree. Packages range however embody premium tickets, pre-show VIP Lounge, unique VIP reward merchandise & extra. VIP package deal contents range primarily based on the provide chosen. For extra data, go to vipnation.com.

2024 TOUR DATES:

Solar Sep 8 – Salt Lake Metropolis, UT – Utah First Credit score Union Amphitheatre

Thu Sep 12 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Heart

Sat Sep 14 – Syracuse, NY – Empower Federal Credit score Union Amphitheater at Lakeview

Mon Sep 16 – Bangor, ME – Maine Financial savings Amphitheatre

Wed Sep 18 – Boston, MA – Fenway Park

Fri Sep 20 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium

Sat Sep 21 – Hartford, CT – The XFINITY Theatre

Mon Sep 23 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Broadview Stage at SPAC

Wed Sep 25 – Scranton, PA – The Pavilion at Montage Mountain

Sat Sep 28* – New York, NY – International Citizen Competition

Solar Sep 29 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell at Jones Seaside Theatre

Tue Oct 1 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Heart

Fri Oct 4 – Virginia Seaside, VA – Veterans United Dwelling Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Seaside

Sat Oct 5 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit score Union Music Park

Mon Oct 7 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

Wed Oct 9 – Charleston, SC – Credit score One Stadium

Fri Oct 11 – Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheatre

Solar Oct 13 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

Tue Oct 15 – Pelham, AL – Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

Thu Oct 17 – Orange Seaside, AL – The Wharf Amphitheater

Sat Oct 19 – Nashville, TN – Nissan Stadium

*Competition Efficiency

About Put up Malone

A 9x diamond-certified GRAMMY® Award-nominated phenomenon, Dallas, TX artist Put up Malone usually rewrites historical past, blurs boundaries, and incites internet-breaking dialog with each transfer. Rising in 2015 with a genre-less brew that impressed a motion, he delivered the diamond-selling “Congratulations” [feat. Quavo], achieved back-to-back #1 debuts on the Billboard Prime 200, obtained numerous multi-Platinum certifications world wide, and smashed one file after one other together with his Scorching 100-topping hits. In 2022, he pushed boundaries once more together with his fourth full-length providing, Twelve Carat Toothache, which marked his fourth consecutive Prime 5 bow on the Prime 200. It additionally paved the best way for his largest headliner thus far, The Twelve Carat Toothache Tour, taking up arenas for a number of dates in main cities all year long. He even scored “the highest-certified single in RIAA historical past” with the 17x-platinum “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse)” [feat. Swae Lee], netting the largest single of his technology. In 2023, he garnered a GRAMMY® Award nod within the class of “Finest Pop Duo/Group Efficiency” for “I Like You (A Happier Music)” [with Doja Cat], marking his tenth profession nomination in six years.

Three years prior, his 2019 third full-length, Hollywood’s Bleeding [Republic Records], represented an viewers and significant excessive watermark. Not solely did it arrive at platinum standing and finally go triple platinum, however it additionally reigned at #1 on the Billboard Prime 200 for 4 weeks and returned to the chart for a fifth week, making for the longest run atop the chart of 2019 and the primary launch to take action in over a yr. The quadruple-platinum lead single “Circles” seized #1 on the Billboard Scorching 100 for 3 weeks. It notably occupied a spot on the chart for a file 39 weeks in whole. Talking of constructing historical past, he carried out a massively fashionable Nirvana tribute live performance on YouTube, elevating over $10,000,000 for the World Well being Group within the combat in opposition to COVID-19. Hollywood’s Bleeding adopted the immense success of the triple-Platinum beerbongs & bentleys, which additionally landed at #1 a yr prior. Within the wake of beerbongs & bentleys, Put up crushed a file in place for 54 years. He charted 9 songs within the Prime 20 of the Scorching 100, notching “essentially the most songs within the Prime 20 of the Scorching 100 ever.” Furthermore, he additionally trounced the file for many simultaneous Prime 40 Scorching 100 hits with 14.

As of 2023, his catalog contains the GRAMMY® Award-nominated “rockstar” [feat. 21 Savage” (Diamond), “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse)” [feat. Swae Lee] (2x Diamond), “I Fall Aside” (Diamond), “Psycho” [feat. Ty Dolla $ign] (Diamond), “White Iverson” (Diamond), “Higher Now” (Diamond), and extra. To not point out, he offered out quite a few enviornment excursions and hosted and curated his personal mega-popular Posty Fest in 2018 and 2019. It began together with his quintuple-platinum influential 2016 debut, Stoney. With data below his belt that may probably by no means be surpassed and a technology of artists and audiences worldwide below his spell, Put up Malone merely doesn’t cease.

