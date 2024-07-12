President Joe Biden Launches the Ukraine Compact

At the moment, President Biden launched the Ukraine Compact at an occasion with 32 allies and companions as a part of our dedication to Ukraine’s long run safety. This Compact fulfills the promise President Biden and these international locations made in Vilnius in 2023 to barter long-term bilateral safety agreements with Ukraine to assist Ukraine because it defends itself now, and to discourage aggression in opposition to Ukraine sooner or later as a part of its bridge to NATO membership. Leveraging every of our agreements, this historic Compact creates a unified and complete safety structure to assist Ukraine as we speak and sooner or later, in warfare and in peace. Collectively, will obtain our collective purpose: a Ukraine that’s free, sovereign, democratic, impartial, and affluent, and in a position to defend itself and deter future aggression



We the leaders of the US of America, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Iceland, Italy, Japan, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, Sweden, and the UK, along with the President of the European Council, the President of the European Fee, and the President of Ukraine:



Commend the safety agreements and preparations finalized with Ukraine by 20 international locations and the European Union (EU) underneath the framework of the Joint Declaration of Assist for Ukraine (Joint Declaration) launched on the margins of the 2023 Vilnius North Atlantic Treaty Group (NATO) Summit, and welcome all of the remaining Joint Declaration signatories finalizing their respective safety agreements and preparations with Ukraine within the close to future;



Affirm that the safety of Ukraine is integral to the safety of the Euro-Atlantic area and past, and that we intend to assist Ukraine till it prevails in opposition to Russia’s aggression;



Emphasize our unwavering dedication to a free, impartial, democratic, and sovereign Ukraine able to defending itself and deterring future aggression, and reaffirm Ukraine’s sovereign proper to decide on its personal safety preparations in addition to political, social, financial, and cultural techniques;



Underscore that Russia’s unlawful and unprovoked invasion of Ukraine is a risk to worldwide peace and safety; a flagrant violation of worldwide legislation, together with the United Nations (UN) Constitution; and incompatible with our safety pursuits; and



Acknowledge Ukraine’s dedication to reforms strengthening democracy, the rule of legislation, and respect for human rights and media freedoms, as wanted to advance its Euro-Atlantic aspirations, and emphasize our shared values and pursuits, together with respect for the rules of the UN Constitution reminiscent of sovereignty and territorial integrity.



At the moment, we announce the Ukraine Compact (Compact) with a view in direction of coordinating and accelerating our collective efforts to satisfy Ukraine’s complete safety wants, as outlined within the Joint Declaration and within the safety agreements and preparations every of the signatories (Compact Signatories) has accomplished with Ukraine. Via this Compact, we declare our enduring intent and dedication to make sure Ukraine can efficiently defend its freedom, independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity as we speak and deter acts of aggression in the future. To meet these very important aims, as outlined in our respective bilateral safety agreements and preparations and in keeping with all relevant legal guidelines and our respective authorized techniques, Compact Signatories pledge to:



(1) Assist Ukraine’s quick protection and safety wants, together with via the continued provision of safety help and coaching, fashionable army tools, and protection industrial and crucial financial assist, working bilaterally and thru current multilateral mechanisms, together with the Ukraine Protection Contact Group (UDCG) and its Functionality Coalitions, NATO Safety Help and Coaching for Ukraine (NSATU), and the EU Navy Help Mission in assist of Ukraine (EUMAM Ukraine);



(2) Speed up efforts to construct a Ukrainian future power that maintains a reputable protection and deterrence functionality, together with by convening inside 6 months on the stage of Protection Ministers via the UDCG to overview and approve roadmaps ready by the leaders of the Functionality Coalitions — every a Compact Signatory — on future power growth via 2027, in coordination with and EUMAM Ukraine, with a view to proceed strengthening the power into the 2030s; and



(3) Within the occasion of future Russian armed assault in opposition to Ukraine following the conclusion of present hostilities, convene swiftly and collectively on the most senior ranges to find out acceptable subsequent steps in supporting Ukraine because it workout routines its proper of self-defense as enshrined in Article 51 of the UN Constitution, together with the supply of swift and sustained safety help and the imposition of financial and different prices on Russia.



We intend to uphold these commitments with unwavering willpower by leveraging the multilateral safety structure that helps Ukraine, in keeping with our respective nationwide legal guidelines and safety and protection insurance policies. Compact Signatories plan to take these commitments ahead whereas Ukraine pursues its pathway in direction of future membership within the EU, NATO, and the broader Euro-Atlantic group. Different international locations that want to contribute to this effort to make sure a free, democratic, impartial, and sovereign Ukraine might be part of this Compact upon completion of a bilateral safety settlement or association with Ukraine.



Endorsed at Washington, this eleventh day of July, 2024, by the leaders of:



The USA of America Latvia

Belgium Lithuania

Canada Luxembourg

Czechia The Netherlands

Denmark Norway

Estonia Poland

The European Union Portugal

Finland Romania

France Slovenia

Germany Spain

Iceland Sweden

Italy Ukraine

Japan The UK

