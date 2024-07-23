News
Rachel Minaya, wife of Yankees executive Omar Minaya, found dead
A investigation is underway for Rachel Minaya, spouse of Yankees govt Omar Minaya, the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Workplace introduced on Monday.
In a launch issued Monday, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella mentioned the Harrington Park Police Division responded Saturday afternoon to a 9-1-1 name reporting an unconscious and unresponsive grownup feminine found within the toilet of a non-public residence. Musella mentioned police arrived on the residence at about 3:32 p.m.
Upon arrival, first responders positioned the 55 12 months outdated and tried to resuscitate her.
Minaya was transported through ambulance to Hackensack Meridian Well being Pascack Valley Medical Heart in Westwood.
She was pronounced useless at 4:26 p.m.
Was Omar Minaya residence when his spouse was discovered?
Omar Minaya was not residence on the time of his spouse’s demise, in accordance with the New York Submit.
The circumstances concerned don’t seem suspicious, Musella mentioned. Nevertheless, a ruling on the trigger and method of demise is pending.
Further particulars usually are not obtainable because the investigation continues, officers mentioned.
The Minayas have two sons, Justin and Teddy.
Baseball:Omar Minaya is newest veteran govt to affix Yankees’ entrance workplace
Omar Minaya joined the Yankees at first of 2023 as a senior adviser to common supervisor Brian Cashman. He beforehand served because the Mets’ common supervisor from 2004 to 2010 and as a particular assistant to a number of GMs from 2017 to 2020.
