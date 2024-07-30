Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz roar to opening doubles victory in ‘Nadalcaraz’ debut

Rafael Nadal teamed up with Carlos Alcaraz for the primary time as Spain’s so-called dream group opened their Olympic doubles marketing campaign with a 7-6, 6-4 defeat of Argentine sixth seeds Maximo Gonzales and Andres Molteni on Saturday.

“Nadalcaraz,“ because the Spaniards have known as themselves, produced some spectacular tennis as they have been roared to victory by a packed night crowd on Philippe Chatrier Court docket.

Regardless of some damage worries, the 38-year-old Nadal seemed sharp because the 14-time French Open champion sealed the opening set with a fierce backhand winner.

Alcaraz, winner of this yr’s French Open and Wimbledon titles and the brand new pressure in males’s tennis, seemed to be loving life alongside his idol, and he crunched a backhand winner to present the Spaniards a service break at 4-4 within the second set.

Nadal bashed away a smash to convey up match level within the subsequent sport as the gang chanted “Rafa, Rafa” and the Spaniards sealed the win with an Alcaraz volley — the gang rising as one to present the duo a standing ovation.

Learn the Nadalcaraz match stats.