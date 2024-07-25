Raiders place WR Michael Gallup on reserve/retired list

Gallup, following six seasons with the Dallas Cowboys, signed a one-year cope with the Raiders on the finish of April. Nevertheless, the 28-year-old has seemingly determined to name it a profession.

He leaves the sport having hauled in 266 receptions for 3,744 yards and 21 touchdowns — all for the Cowboys.

Gallop was coming off a disappointing 2023 marketing campaign that featured 418 yards and two TD catches — each profession lows. Previous to that, he had posted an 1,100-yard season with a career-high 66 grabs in 2019. He tore his ACL in 2021, however was nonetheless in a position to land an enormous five-year extension. Sadly, he was by no means the identical.