Rangers 0 Manchester United 2 – Impressive start from Yoro, Amad kicks on, standards improving?

Manchester United’s pre-season took them as much as Murrayfield on Saturday, with Erik ten Hag’s aspect beating Rangers 2-0.

The massive pre-match information was that new signing Leny Yoro was within the beginning XI, and it solely took the French defender 10 minutes to indicate his high quality, with the 18-year-old outmuscling Cyriel Dessers like a seasoned professional.

GO DEEPER Leny Yoro to Manchester United: The Athletic 500 switch scores

United took the lead after 39 minutes through a well-taken aim from Amad, earlier than Joe Hugill made it 2-0 halfway by way of the second half.

Mark Critchley breaks down the important thing speaking factors from a satisfying afternoon in Edinburgh…

How excited do you have to be about Leny Yoro?

Leny Yoro was the final out of the tunnel as he emerged onto the Murrayfield pitch, hanging again to soak within the second he stepped out onto a pitch in a United shirt for the primary time, sporting his new squad quantity: Nemanja Vidic’s previous No 15.

He has a few of that trademark Vidic aggression too, judging by one deal with on the stretch halfway by way of the primary half that took out two Rangers gamers at one time.



(Craig Williamson/SNS Group through Getty Photographs)

However that is additionally a younger centre-half able to enjoying the kind of raking cross-field move that despatched Sam Murray free down the left, in addition to the commanding last-ditch interception to cease Dessers going by way of minutes later.

There have been a few minor blemishes. One stray cross-field move produced an opportunity for Dessers, although Yoro atoned and blocked. He was simply turned by Dessers at one level too, with the Rangers striker capable of get a shot off that Andre Onana held.

No matter areas he may have to enhance on, although, they like his many strengths come throughout the context of him being simply 18 years previous and never as soon as wanting misplaced.

Primarily based on this superb first impression, United supporters can get excited, if any of them weren’t already.

Is Amad profitable Ten Hag round?

When Amad returned to Carrington coaching floor from a fairly uninspiring mortgage spell at Rangers to search out himself beneath a brand new supervisor, it’s honest to say that Ten Hag nonetheless required some convincing.

GO DEEPER Amad’s Manchester United story – an opportunity lastly grabbed and what he nonetheless must do

In fact, it nonetheless felt that manner proper up till the ultimate levels of final season, when the 22-year-old lastly made his first Premier League begin beneath Ten Hag. Two extra adopted, so did a aim, and he ended the marketing campaign unfortunate to not get on in an FA Cup remaining.

Is that this the yr Amad’s United profession lastly kicks into gear? Towards his former membership, he offered many of the first half’s highlights — and never simply the opening aim, which was an excellent shot throughout Jack Butland’s physique after a slalom inside from the suitable.



(Alan Harvey/SNS Group through Getty Photographs)

One earlier little bit of link-up play with Ethan Wheatley was precisely the kind of fleet motion and pondering that United’s assault usually missed that season.

That assault is full of expertise, although. Competitors for a spot out huge is fierce, however Amad should now absolutely be profitable Ten Hag spherical.

Did Ten Hag get the response he needed?

It’s an uncommon state of affairs during which to start out your second recreation of pre-season, however Ten Hag needed and wanted a response having not held again in his evaluation of United’s show within the 1-0 defeat to Rosenborg on Monday.

GO DEEPER The Briefing: Rosenborg 1 Man United 0 – Rashford again in motion and Vitek impresses

As harsh as that criticism appeared, it elicited the specified response. The 56,574 at Murrayfield — at the least half of them right here to see United — watched his aspect set the tone throughout a dominant first half, then counter-punch successfully as soon as Ten Hag made wholesale adjustments at half-time.

Toby Collyer was one of many kids launched on the break in Norway however began right here alongside Casemiro in a double pivot and impressed, overlaying for the Brazilian’s looser moments with exhausting operating and vitality on and off the ball.

Midfield is now the one place highlighted at first of the summer season that’s nonetheless ready to be strengthened however funds have been tight even earlier than the signings of Yoro and Joshua Zirkzee. As with Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo earlier than, it isn’t past the realms of risk that United must dip into the academy for canopy. Collyer has performed nothing to harm his trigger.



(Craig Williamson/SNS Group through Getty Photographs)

What did the supervisor say?

We are going to deliver you this as soon as Ten Hag has spoken after the match.

What subsequent for United?

Sunday, July 28/Saturday, July 27 (U.S.): Arsenal, SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California, 1am (GMT), 8pm (ET)

Advisable studying

(High picture: Getty Photographs)