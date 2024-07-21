Rangers v Man Utd match report and video highlights 20 July 2024

Phillipe Clement’s Rangers managed the latter phases of the proceedings and Onana made an outstanding save to disclaim Ridvan Yilmaz to protect his clear sheet, however United had already obtained the job completed within the Scottish capital, in what was a worthwhile train for Ten Hag as our pre-season preparations continued.

WHAT’S NEXT?

The Reds will quickly embark on a flight to america, forward of going through Premier League rivals Arsenal on the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Sunday 28 July at 01:00 BST as Tour 2024, introduced by Snapdragon, formally will get underneath means.

Like all of our pre-season fixtures, the pleasant towards the Gunners shall be screened reside on MUTV.

LINE-UPS: FIRST HALF

United: Onana; Wan-Bissaka, Yoro, Evans, Murray; Casemiro (c), Collyer; Amad, Mount, Sancho; Wheatley.

Rangers: Butland (c); Sterling, Souttar, Davies, Jefte; Diomande, Barron; Cortes, Lawrence, Wright; Dessers.

LINE-UPS: SECOND HALF

United: Onana (c); Ogunneye, Fish, Bennett, Amass; J.Fletcher, Oyedele; Mather, Hannibal, Ennis; Hugill.

Subs not used: Mee, Vitek, Aljofree, Jackson, Scanlon.

Rangers: Butland (c); Sterling (King 75), Souttar (Goldson 75), Davies (Balogun 75), Jefte (Ridvan 75); Diomande (McKinnon 75), Barron (Dowell 75); Cortes (Matondo HT), Lawrence (McCausland 75), Wright (Lowry 75); Dessers (Danilo 75).

Subs not used: Kelly, Budinauckas.

Referee: Don Robertson.

Attendance: 56,574.