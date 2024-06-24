Rapper Julio Foolio shot dead in Florida, lawyer says

Florida rapper Julio Foolio has been killed in a taking pictures in Tampa, his lawyer says.

Police mentioned 4 folks had been hit with gunfire in a resort automotive park early on Sunday. One particular person died, whom they believed to be Foolio pending a medical examination.

The 26-year-old sufferer, whose authorized title was Charles Jones, was recognized in an announcement by a regulation agency that represented him.

Foolio had been celebrating his birthday when the incident occurred, mentioned the lawyer, Lewis Fusco.

The musician was “reportedly ambushed” within the resort automotive park, Mr Fusco mentioned in an announcement, quoted by an area affiliate of the BBC’s US accomplice, CBS Information.

He had been pressured to relocate after being requested by authorities to go away an Airbnb property when he and his visitors exceeded occupancy limits.

The rapper had been posting materials to his Instagram account concerning the celebrations, writing that police had “shut us down”.

Two vehicles had been hit within the taking pictures that passed off at about 04:40 EDT (09:40 BST), police mentioned. The three others who had been injured had been taken to hospital, the place their situation was described as steady.

Foolio has almost 1,000,000 month-to-month listeners on Spotify, the place his top-played monitor is Voo Doo.

As just lately as April, he wrote in an Instagram submit that latest months had been “tragic”, citing “a number of makes an attempt on my life”.

He’s mentioned to have been open about his gang affiliations, in accordance with native media.

Police have urged the general public to supply any info that will assist them with their investigation.