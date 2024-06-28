Raptors get Davion Mitchell, Sasha Vezenkov from Kings for Jalen McDaniels

• Draft Board

The Toronto Raptors and Sacramento Kings have formally swapped swingmen in a commerce.

The Kings ship Davion Mitchell, Sasha Vezenkov and the No. 45 decide within the 2024 NBA Draft to the Raptors for Jalen McDaniels in a deal that was finalized on Friday.

Kings get:

Raptors get:

Davion Mitchell

Sasha Vezenkov

Jamal Shead (forty fifth decide)

Mitchell is thought for his defensive talents on the perimeter whereas McDaniels has developed an identical fame with the Raptors.

“This commerce gives us with a mixture of younger and veteran gamers, in addition to future flexibility and draft belongings, as we proceed our quest to win, and so we’re happy to welcome Davion, Sasha and Jamal to the Raptors and to Toronto,” Raptors normal supervisor Bobby Webster mentioned in a staff assertion. “We thank Jalen for his contributions, and we want him all the perfect sooner or later.”

A lottery decide in 2021, Mitchell has seen his function steadily decline in Sacramento. Final season, he averaged 5.3 factors, 1.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 15.3 minutes per sport, a far cry from the 11.5 ppg, 2.2 spg and 4.2 apg he averaged in 27.7 mpg as a rookie.

Nonetheless, Mitchell performed robust after the All-Star break and was a key participant for Sacramento, which made the Play-In Match. In 28 video games after the All-Star break, Mitchell posted 7.4 ppg, 1.8 rpg and a pair of.1 apg in 18.6 minutes per sport.

McDaniels signed a two-year cope with the Raptors final summer season and appeared in 50 video games, averaging 3.4 ppg and 1.6 rpg in 10.8 mpg. He struggled offensively, taking pictures 34.4% total after averaging 45.5% in 2022-23. He noticed his function enhance after the All-Star break (14.3 mpg, 4.4 ppg, 2.2 rpg, 1.2 apg) however the Raptors have been out of competition for the postseason by early March.

Vezenkov, a rookie in 2023-24, was the EuroLeague MVP in 2022-23 and signed a three-year cope with the Kings final summer season. He appeared in 42 video games (12.2 mpg, 4.5 ppg, 2.3 rpg) however competed for frontcourt minutes with veterans equivalent to Harrison Barnes, Malik Monk, Kevin Huerter and Trey Lyles.