Ready to party with the Panthers? Here's how this weekend
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — The Florida Panthers will rock the streets of Fort Lauderdale Seashore this weekend after they host a Stanley Cup victory occasion!
The staff introduced Tuesday that the Panthers — who gained their very first Stanley Cup championship by defeating the Edmonton Oilers 2-1 in Recreation 7 on Monday evening — will participate in a Championship Celebration on Sunday at 11 a.m.
You’ll be able to watch protection of the parade on WPTV beginning at 10:30 a.m.
HISTORIC: Florida Panthers win 1st Stanley Cup in franchise historical past
11:13 PM, Jun 24, 2024
Followers are invited to have fun and be a part of the parade route, which is able to start at A1A and Riomar Road on Fort Lauderdale Seashore.
The parade will head a few mile south, wrapping up simply north of Fort Lauderdale Seashore Park, throughout from Lodge Maren at Southeast fifth Road, the place a rally will happen.
Extra particulars concerning the celebration, together with parking data, will likely be launched within the coming days.
Nearly 12 hours after successful the Stanley Cup, the Panthers on Tuesday celebrated their historic victory on the iconic Elbo Room on Fort Lauderdale Seashore.
WATCH: Florida Panthers occasion at Elbo Room on Fort Lauderdale Seashore
Florida Panthers have fun Stanley Cup win at Elbo Room in Fort Lauderdale
The staff introduced the Stanley Cup to the bar, showing to drink proper out of the highest of the trophy!
You’ll be able to watch the Florida Panthers Championship Celebration stay on WPTV beginning at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
