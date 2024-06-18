Recapping first Cup Series race at Iowa Speedway

NASCAR’s Cup Collection has made its solution to Iowa for the primary time.

High drivers competed within the Iowa Corn 350 at Iowa Speedway. It was the end result of Summer time Race Weekend in Newton, which started with the Atlas 150 (ARCA Menards Collection) on Friday and the Hy-Vee Perks 250 (NASCAR Xfinity Collection) on Saturday.

Look beneath to relive among the race’s prime moments.

RACE STORY:Ryan Blaney wins Iowa Corn 350, the primary NASCAR Cup Collection at Iowa Speedway in Newton

9:09 p.m. – Ryan Blaney wins Iowa Corn 350

No. 12 Ryan Blaney has taken the crown on the Iowa Corn 350, turning into the winner of the primary NASCAR Cup Collection race in Iowa.

It’s his first victory of the season with 9 races nonetheless remaining.

8:53 p.m. – Ryan Blaney leads with 40 laps to go

No. 12 Ryan Blaney leads within the first stretch of the ultimate stage.

He’s adopted by No. 24 William Byron and No. 9 Chase Elliott.

8:40 p.m. – Kyle Busch’s day is finished

After citing a problem with certainly one of his rear wheels, No. 8 Kyle Busch was compelled to retire from the race and take his automobile to the storage.

8:30 p.m. – Warning referred to as as Chris Buescher hits the wall

Tire points proceed to be a narrative of this race. As drivers’ tempo elevated with temperatures dropping, No. 17 Chris Buescher blew a tire and hit a wall, forcing one other warning.

Many drivers will go to the pits throughout the stoppage.

8:05 p.m. – Remaining stage begins with a Kyle Larson crash and warning

Sandwiched in between two automobiles, No. 5 Kyle Larson bought hit and banged into a pair automobiles earlier than hitting the wall and spinning out. His automobile was in a position to drive off the observe, however the race’s seventh warning was referred to as.

In response to the published, Larson’s pit crew must have a look at his automobile’s suspension as it isn’t driving straight.

8 p.m. – Kyle Larson wins Stage 2

After a runner-up end in Stage 1, No. 5 Kyle Larson completed comfortably in first to finish Stage 2.

He is led for 75 laps immediately, and this marked his eighth stage victory of the season, the many of the area.

Josh Berry got here in second, adopted by Chase Elliott, Ryan Blaney and Bubba Wallace.

7:37 p.m. – Christopher Bell takes lead in Stage 2

Nearing 180 laps down and half the race over, No. 20 Christopher Bell took the lead in Stage 2 when Ryan Blaney and Chase Elliott took pit stops.

A number of automobiles have blown tires and hit the wall, however a warning has not been issued in a protracted whereas.

7:48 p.m. – Race restarts after fifth warning

After a number of blown tires, a fifth warning was lastly referred to as when No. 31 Daniel Hemrick evenly hit a wall. The seemingly minor bump resulting in a warning yielded some audible frustration from at the least one driver.

No. 5 Kyle Larson is again in entrance after the restart and lots of pits stops not too long ago by drivers.

7:20 p.m. – Ryan Blaney continues to carry a slim lead

No. 12 Ryan Blaney has held a slim lead for the whole thing of Stage 2.

No. 24 William Byron has been stead in second, and No. 9 Chase Elliott has climbed into the third spot.

A number of automobiles have additionally blown at the least one tire because the race begins to take form and the observe turns into an element increasingly more.

6:55 p.m. – 4th warning comes out as Noah Gragson virtually wrecks

No. 10 Noah Gragson was hit and seemed like his automobile was heading for a wreck earlier than straightening out, however the fourth warning of the race nonetheless got here out.

6:46 p.m. – Ryan Blaney will get Stage 1 win

After carefully trailing Kyle Larson for a lot of the primary stage, No. 12 Ryan Blaney got here out with the win by way of the primary 70 laps, with Larson carefully behind.

Daniel Suarez, William Byron and Josh Berry spherical out the top-5.

6:35 p.m. – AJ Allmendinger blows a tire

On the 51st lap, No. 16 AJ Allmendinger blew a tire, forcing the second warning of the race.

He evenly hit the observe wall however didn’t affect some other automobiles. He’ll get a two-tire pitstop and proceed.

6:25 p.m. – Kyle Larson with a cushty early lead

Almost 30 laps in, No. 5 Kyle Larson has established a cushty lead in entrance of the pack.

He entered +500 to win, second among the many area’s betting odds.

6:17 p.m. – Race begins once more

A couple of minutes after Corey LaJoie spun out, the race is now again on at full pace.

6:15 p.m. – Corey LaJoie spins out

Sadly for Hawkeyes followers, the Iowa-themed automobile pushed by Cory LaJoie was hit and spun out, drawing the race’s first warning.

6:10 p.m. – The race has begun

Drivers and their automobiles are warmed up and the primary laps are underway.

There might be 350 laps in complete, and the published talked about that drivers might be utilizing the preliminary time to judge the observe and driving circumstances since many automobiles skilled blown tires beforehand on the Iowa Speedway.

6 p.m. – The drivers have began their engines!

Cup Collection racing is about to start on the Iowa Speedway.

Iowa Hawkeyes represented in NASCAR race immediately

In case you missed the information earlier this week, Corey LaJoie is representing Hawkeye nation with a particular search for his car.

What channel is the NASCAR Iowa Corn 350 race at Iowa Speedway on immediately?

Extra:The way to watch, begin time for NASCAR Cup Collection Iowa Corn 350 at Iowa Speedway immediately

NASCAR Iowa Corn 350 at Iowa Speedway pre-race protection

Xfinity Collection race protection

Extra:Sam Mayer wins Iowa Xfinity Collection race as groups wrestle with blown tires

Gus Martin is a Digital Producer/Content material Director for The Des Moines Register. Observe him on X at @GusMartin_DMR.